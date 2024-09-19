big payouts
RodeoHouston boosts 2025 prize pool to more than $2.5 million
The richest regular season rodeo in America will be even bigger in 2025. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will increase its prize pool by $355,000 to bring the total purse to $2,533,000.
The nine winners of the rodeo’s eight events — tie-down roping, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and bull riding — will take home $65,000 each, which is up from $50,000 in 2024.
"At Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, we're committed to our mission of preserving Western heritage, which coincides with this exciting news," said Katelyn Scates, HLSR director of sports and event presentations. "This money aligns with our mission and will help grow the sport of rodeo. We understand the significant costs contestants face in pursuing their career goals, and we're proud to be in a position to increase our prize money. By announcing these changes now, ahead of our upcoming qualifiers, we ensure all contestants are aware of this exciting development as they prepare to compete."
As Scates states, boosting the prize pool ensures the sports top athletes continue to make Houston a priority. It also extends the HLSR’s reputation that began when it became the first rodeo with a $1 million prize pool.
“As the world’s richest regular season rodeo, we are so proud to say we can now offer a purse of this size to our incredible contestants,” HLSR president and CEO Chris Boleman said in a statement. “As RodeoHouston continues to maintain its place among top rodeos, we continue to evolve, and it’s one of our priorities to ensure our payout amounts do too. These athletes are among the most competitive in the world, and we are proud to be a rodeo they strive to compete in.”
Beyond the increased prize pool, athletes have other reasons to compete in Houston. First, every competitor in 2024 received compensation, according to a release. In addition, the rodeo’s army of volunteers ensure top-notch Texas hospitality.
“In the last five to 10 years, there has been a big shift with more money being added to events and we are thrilled to see that showcased at RodeoHouston in 2025. Houston's unwavering support for athletes and their families during the 20-day competition is invaluable. This financial boost will expand opportunities for rodeo athletes, elevating the sport to new heights," said Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).