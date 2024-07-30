Concert News
Post Malone goes country on new tour coming to The Woodlands
Post Malone has added two Texas dates to his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour, including a stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Tuesday, October 22.
The show in The Woodlands and the following one on October 26 in Austin will close out the 24-date tour that's scheduled to begin on September 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The tour is in support of Post Malone's new country album, also titled F-1 Trillion. It features collaborations with a number of country singers, including singles like “Guy For That” featuring Luke Combs, “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton, and “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen, the latter of which stayed at No. 1 for six consecutive weeks.
The new tour is a quick follow-up to his 2023 If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying run, which also came to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 am. Fans can also sign up now to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Thursday, August 1 at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 2 at 10 am at livenation.com.
2024 POST MALONE TOUR DATES
- Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Mon Sep 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
- Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- Sat Sep 28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival
- Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
- Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sun Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Thu Oct 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- Tue Oct 22 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Sat Oct 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre