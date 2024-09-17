Smile Big
New photo booth options bring Santa's magic to your Houston holiday party
Trust us: It is not too early to begin planning your holiday party. Whether you're making the list and checking it twice for your office shindig or personal soiree, one item is a must-have: a photo booth.
PicMe Events provides unique, completely customizable photo booths that can do everything from generate GIFs and take 360-degree shots to utilizing AI for truly one-of-a-kind memories.
Two holiday options are especially awesome:
Santa Sleigh Experience
Take off from the North Pole without ever leaving the party. Record a quick video reacting to the snow, stars, and winter night air as you "sit" beside Santa on his Yuletide journey, then send the magical snippet to all the believers in your life.
Holiday AI Experience
Get ready to "Elf yourself" in a variety of settings, turning your smiling self into a whimsical Santa's Helper who's decked out in their Christmas finery. Share, save, and send your new portraits to family and friends far and wide.
With PicMe Events, you can create your own custom start screen, print out 4x6 copies, apply video effects, and use real and digital props to further enhance your chosen rental. Visit here to see all rental options, or call/text 713-423-4190 to get started planning your event.
PicMe Events is available throughout the Houston and Galveston areas, as well as Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.