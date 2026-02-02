a major award
Star Houston singer and HGO win big at 2026 GRAMMY Awards
A powerful Houston singer and one of the city’s leading performing arts groups are both celebrating big wins at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. They are:
- Houston Grand Opera for Best Opera Recording
- Kam Franklin for Best Regional Roots Music Album
Houston Grand Opera received the award for Intelligence, an HGO-commissioned opera created by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer in collaboration with director and choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. Recorded in the fall of 2023 and released last year, it’s the first album from HGO’s label that it created in partnership with the London Symphony Orchestra.
It’s the company’s third GRAMMY win, joining an award in 1978 for Best Opera Recording for the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and a 1989 prize for Best Contemporary Composition for company-commissioned world premiere Nixon in China, composed by John Adams with a libretto by Alice Goodman.
“We’re beaming with pride to see our city celebrated on the world stage today,” HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor said in a statement. “This GRAMMY win is an affirmation of what Houston Grand Opera stands for — bold creativity, artistic excellence, and the power of American opera. It is a joy to see Jake Heggie, Gene Scheer, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar’s extraordinary opera recognized at the highest level. This award belongs to our brilliant cast, our virtuosic orchestra, Maestro Kwamé Ryan, and every artist and collaborator who brought this remarkable story to life. Intelligence was the very first release on our new label, established to share American opera with international audiences. There is much more to come.”
Turning to Franklin, she contributed to A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, an album of songs by Clifton Chenier. Best known locally as lead singer of eclectic Houston band The Suffers, she sang on the song "Why Did You Go Last Night.” It’s her first GRAMMY nomination.
"This is a win for Louisiana and Texas, and I'm grateful to everyone that took the time to listen," Franklin told the Houston Chronicle. "I'm honored to be a small part of such a massive album, filled with my music heroes, celebrating the enduring legacy of Clifton Chenier."
Franklin’s next Houston performances will be Friday, February 13 at Dan Electro’s and Saturday, February 14 at the Secret Group. Find details on lineups and ticket information by following her on Instagram at @bamitskam.