Immersive illuminations
Lunar New Year-inspired light display returns to Houston garden
The Houston Botanic Garden’s holiday light display Radiant Nature returns for a second year, promising illuminated pathways, dazzling displays, and imaginative installations. Presented by Reliant, the light show runs November 8 through February 23, 2025.
The exhibit is produced by Tianyu Arts & Culture and inspired by traditions celebrating the Lunar New Year as well as regional plant and animal life. More than 50 Chinese lantern installations are presented along Radiant Nature’s mile-long path, each one worthy of sharing on social media. As attendees stroll the path, they’ll hear a complementary soundtrack that helps create a serene and almost other-worldly immersive experience.
Installations include a massive iridescent dome that guests can walk inside, where they’ll find a larger-than-life color-changing, moving lotus flower. The lotus is a symbol of purity, honesty, goodness, and rebirth in Chinese culture, making it a perfect fit for a celebration of the holidays and the New Year.
"Houstonians discovered the Houston Botanic Garden is an enchanting environment for celebrating the beauty of nature and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape with the premiere of Radiant Nature last winter," said Jill Barry, the Garden’s president and CEO. "This year, the show is completely different. Visitors will again be wowed by installations that are larger-than-life, now with new surprises around every bend. The novelty that makes Radiant Nature so appealing to visitors of all ages continues to define this unique family experience."
Admission is $28.50 and free for kids under 3. Early bird pricing is now available through October 31, which can save guests 10 percent.
Each ticket purchase for Radiant Nature helps support the Botanic Garden’s mission of enriching life through discovery, education, and the conservation of plants and the natural environment.