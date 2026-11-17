light it up
13 festive light displays making Houston bright this holiday season
The twinkling of lights in the bleak (or, more often, balmy) midwinter is one of the most magical aspects of the closing of the year. All around Houston, holiday light displays celebrate how far we've come and illuminate the path into the next cycle around the sun.
Get in the holiday spirit with this guide to the best places to take in some Christmas glow around the greater Houston area.
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
Always magical and comparatively low stimulation, the Christmas Village at Bayou Bend is a lovely walk through the woods featuring lit-up trees and a festively-decorated bridge for unforgettable pictures. Carolers are present, and Houston’s Culinary Institute Lenotre creates a display of gingerbread houses. German family-friendly Christmas short films are also on display. Open December 4 - 30. Tickets are $12 - $18.
Chromatic Forest
Created by the art collective Moon Papas, this installation at Discovery Green consists of eight 16-foot-tall sculptures that are suspended under the magnificent live oaks along the Brown Promenade. As visitors stroll through the installation, they’ll discover the colors and patterns playfully change as they approach each piece. Through February 7.
Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston
One star may have been enough to guide the Wise Men to the Nativity, but Space Center Houston prefers to use the whole starscape to celebrate the holidays. Presented by Wellby Financial, the annual Galaxy Lights is bigger and better than ever. The light displays have appropriate space exploration themes with multiple interactive elements that turn appreciation into participation. New this year is a galactic snow slide. Tickets are $19.95 to $27.95 and not included with general admission. Open through January 3.
The Light Park
This series of drive-through light displays is a consistently holly jolly attraction that incorporates millions of white and blue lights for a dazzling experience. Locations are present in Spring and Katy, and since it's a driving experience, it's open rain or shine. Even better, the price has dropped from last year down to $40 - $50 per car depending on what night you attend. Open through January 3.
Magical Winter Lights
Katy Mills Mall's light display is a great all-in-one holiday outing. Obviously, it features lights that are both wintery and magical, but the grounds also include a beautiful Ferris wheel that lets visitors see the entire set-up from above, as well as dinosaur rides. Live acrobatic shows, food vendors, and more are all included in the price of admission, though the rides themselves are extra. Full details are still being announced, but the attraction is scheduled to open November 20.
Marquis Winter Lodge
It may not be the biggest or the brightest, but Marriott Marquis Houston's annual Texas Winter Lights is at least the highest. The pool deck of the Marriott Marquis and its famous, Texas-shaped lazy river transform into a glittering holiday playground perfect for families that want to be a little closer to Santa's altitude. Guests of the hotel get automatic access, but the general public can enjoy the festivities, too, starting at just $7.77. The lazy river is heated, so attendees who have Christmas-themed swimwear and water wings have the option to ho-ho-hop in the water.
This year, the Marriott has new theming, with the rooftop being transformed into a classic winter ski lounge.
“Our goal in reimagining our holiday experience for 2026 is to bring the spirit of a winter lodge and all its festive amenities to the heart of downtown Houston,” said Nour Lasari, area general manager at Marriott Marquis Houston. “Building on six years of strong tradition, Holidays at The Marquis marries fan favorites from Texas Winter Lights with brand new and exciting offerings, from rooftop tastings and private lodge gatherings to festive brunches and overnight stays. It’s an invitation to spend the season with us, with the Houston skyline and our iconic heated Texas-shaped lazy river as the backdrop.”
Radiant Nature
Every winter, the Houston Botanic Garden lights up with Radiant Nature. From Chinese Lanterns to dazzling animal and plant displays, it really lives up to its name. One of the best things about Radiant Nature is that it actually runs long past the end of the year, making it perfect for last minute family excursions or for those who want to avoid the crush of the crowd. Open November 20 - February 21. $24.50 - $26.50.
Sugar Land Holiday Lights
One of the best lights exhibitions is down at Constellation Park. Sugar Land Holiday Lights offers breathtaking displays of 3.5 million lights as well as a carnival and synthetic ice rink, though each has its separate entrance fee. Santa Claus is available nightly for pictures, and the event runs special ticket prices during the week, including a new promotion for non-profits on Wednesdays. Opens November 20 through January 3. Tickets are fro $12 - $20, not including add-ons.
Water Lantern Festival
One of the more unique ways to see lights in Houston is the touring Water Lantern Festival in Spring. Based on Asian traditions like Tōrō nagashi (Japan) and Loi Krathong (Thailand), paper lanterns will be set adrift on the water at City Place Plaza. Participants can inscribe messages for departed loved ones or hopes for the new year on the lanterns. Earlier in the day will be music and food trucks.
“Spring has become one of our favorite stops on the Water Lantern Festival tour. There’s an energy at City Place that’s hard to replicate,” said Water Lantern Festival marketing manager Tess Rowser. “The atmosphere and the people create a setting that feels completely unique. Each visit, we’re reminded why this event and this community are so special to our team.”
Admission includes a lantern-making kit. Tickets are $30.99 - $57.99. Only from November 20- 22.
Winter Wonderlawn
It's not as high as the Marriott, but taking in the skyline from POST Houston's roof is still spectacular. Winter Wonderlawn shines with an enchanted forest of lights with two, 35-foot tall Christmas trees and a giant, 100-foot light sculpture of the Polar Express. Santa is available for pictures under a simulated snowfall. Open through January 10. $8-$19.
Zoo Lights
There is nothing like Zoo Lights. Not only is it a rare chance to explore the Houston Zoo after dark, it always goes all out with inventive sculptures and attractions. This year, Gateway to Wonder features a variety of incredible animal lanterns, while Frosted Forest offers a look at what Houston would look like blanketed in snow. Plus, s'mores, hot chocolate, and the entire zoo made festive by Christmas lights. Open November 19 through January 3, with tickets running $29.95 - $37.95.
Neighborhood Light Displays
Lights in the Heights
One night of the year, the historic Woodland Heights neighborhood transforms into a series of themed blocks of holiday wonder. This is arguably the best organized of the residential lights experiences, with official maps and guides to the best viewing. This is a walking event, not a driving one, though port-a-potties are provided and visitors are encouraged to take their time enjoying holiday music from the distinctive wrap around porches in the neighborhood. The walking tour is only on Saturday, December 12, from 6-9 pm, but driving through the neighborhood at other times to check out the lights is possible the rest of December.
River Oaks Mansions
In years past, CultureMap has suggested visiting Candy Cane Lane in Missouri City for lavish holiday lights displays, but crowds make it different to enjoy properly. Instead, head back to the classic Houston lights hotspot, the opulent mansions of the River Oaks area. The ancient and enormous trees are festooned with lights that some residents spend all year planning, and it's always far less crowded than Candy Cane Lane. The displays are purely volunteer efforts, so there isn't formal scheduling, but keep an eye on the community Facebook page for updates.