common people
Hermann Park will 'kick it' with a free event series during the World Cup
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking over NRG Stadium next month, Hermann Park Conservancy is inviting everyone to kick off their shoes and relax their feet this summer with Kicking It at Hermann Park, presented by ExxonMobil.
This free, public celebration of culture, community, and the unifying spirit of sport will feature a dynamic mix of programming, diverse food offerings, live music, outdoor movie nights, nature-based activities, and family-friendly happenings. It’ll go down in the Commons, the 26-acre play and gathering space in the southwest corner of the park.
“This summer, Houston will experience a global moment that reshapes how the world moves through our city, and right at the center of that movement is Hermann Park,” Cara Lambright, president & CEO of Hermann Park Conservancy, said in a statement. “The Commons, a transformational destination in the heart of the park, was designed to bring communities together and foster opportunities for shared joy, culture, and connection. Kicking It at Hermann Park will join a network of vibrant destinations for visitors and residents alike, bringing the city to life in a way that is distinctly and unmistakably Houston.”
The Conservancy is collaborating with neighboring cultural institutions and local community partners to deliver a robust schedule of programming. Among the offerings, the Conservancy will team up with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department and “Soccer for Success,” a free, after-school program that helps youth build healthy habits and develop critical life skills through mentorship and family engagement. Other events include a Juneteenth celebration and Latin night on Friday, June 26.
“Momentum is building across Houston as the world’s attention turns to our city for this historic global sporting event,” said Kenneth Allen, director, Houston Parks and Recreation. “We are proud to support Kicking It at Hermann Park — a perfect showcase for our ‘Soccer for Success’ partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation. As we welcome more than 500,000 visitors from around the world, Houston’s parks and greenspaces will play a vital role in bringing communities together through the universal language of soccer while highlighting the cultural richness, diversity, and energy that make Houston a truly global city.”
Kicking It at Hermann Park will run on weekends and select weekdays from Friday, June 12, through Sunday, July 5. For more information about, visit hermannpark.org/kickingit or follow @HermannPark on social media. To inquire about sponsorship and partnership opportunities, email community@hermannpark.org.