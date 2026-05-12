The Cultures of Houston
From food tours to family festivals, see how Houston is celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month
Houston’s diversity is always on display, but during AANHPI Heritage Month, the city shines a little brighter.
Throughout May, Houston celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultures with immersive exhibits, vibrant festivals, unforgettable food experiences, and community events that reflect the incredible cultural fabric of the city. As one of the most diverse destinations in the country, Houston offers endless opportunities to explore the traditions, histories, and creativity of Asian communities from around the world.
For those looking to dive into history and culture, the city is home to several standout destinations. Asia Society Texas Center invites visitors to experience interactive exhibitions and programs that highlight the diversity of Asia and the Asian American experience. Exhibits like "Explore Asia" transport guests through immersive journeys inspired by countries including China, India, South Korea, and Vietnam.
In southwest Houston, the ornate Teo Chew Temple offers a peaceful hidden gem tucked within Chinatown. The elaborate architecture and spiritual atmosphere provide a glimpse into Vietnamese Buddhist traditions without ever leaving the city.
Equally breathtaking is BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, the first traditional Hindu mandir of its kind in North America. Constructed from Turkish limestone and Italian marble, the temple is both a spiritual sanctuary and architectural masterpiece inspired by ancient Indian craftsmanship.
Another significant stop is Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston, the only standalone museum in the Americas dedicated to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and nonviolent conflict resolution. Set across three serene acres, the museum encourages visitors to reflect on peace, justice and compassion.
Of course, no AANHPI Heritage Month celebration in Houston would be complete without food. Whether you call it Chinatown or Asiatown, Houston’s sprawling international district is packed with restaurants, bakeries, tea shops, and markets representing Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Filipino, Japanese, Thai, Malaysian, and South Asian cultures.
Visitors can explore independently or book guided food tours that turn the neighborhood into a flavorful culinary adventure.
The month’s biggest events bring even more energy to the celebration. On May 16, Avenida Houston hosts a free family-friendly celebration featuring live music, cultural performances, and entertainment in the heart of downtown.
A free, family-friendly event happens May 16. Photo courtesy of Houston First
An all-out celebration of Houston’s vibrant communities takes place at Avenida Houston on Saturday, May 16, 6 pm-9:30 pm, during AANHPI Amplified. As part of its commitment to promoting the city’s diversity, Houston First Corporation proudly presents this free cultural celebration to amplify AANHPI’s voices through traditional and contemporary dance, musical performances, and art.
Food lovers can join the AAPI Heritage Month Korean Foodies Tour on May 17, where guests will sample dishes from multiple restaurants while learning about Houston’s vibrant Korean culinary scene.
Meanwhile, AAPI Restaurant Weeks runs now through June 15, encouraging diners to support Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned restaurants across the city while helping raise funds for low-income seniors in Houston.
From cultural landmarks and family festivals to unforgettable meals and immersive experiences, AANHPI Heritage Month is a celebration of the people, traditions, and stories that continue to shape Houston as one of America’s most dynamic cities.
Plan your celebration and don't miss out on any of the month's festivities.