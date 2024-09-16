Celebración
Free Party on The Plaza concert celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
It's officially National Hispanic Heritage Month, and Avenida Houston is celebrating accordingly. On Saturday, September 21, two popular Mexican music groups will take the stage from 7-9:30 pm for Party on the Plaza.
Presented by Houston First Corporation, Party on The Plaza is free and open to the public as part of the organization’s recognition of the contributions of Hispanic Americans.
The event is free and open to the public.Photo courtesy of Avenida Houston
This year’s headliner, Inspector, is an iconic music group founded in Monterrey, Mexico.
After more than two decades of entertaining, the group is considered one of the most important bands to introduce Mexican Ska music to the world. Inspector has released nine albums and performed to sold-out crowds throughout Mexico and Latin America, and now Houstonians will have a chance to party to the group's electrifying rhythms.
Opening for Inspector is Ramona, a group that has created their own style of Romantic Psychedelic Rock by fusing elements of the Mexican culture with avant-garde sounds from American rock and Latin American ballads.
With roots in Tijuana, Mexico, Ramona has worked with Latin Grammy Award-winning producers, performed from Veracruz to Seattle, and collaborated with artists like Guillermo Boneto, Little Jesus, Chicano Batman, and many more.
Everyone is invited to come dance, sing, and enjoy free live music that celebrates the cultural diversity within the Hispanic and Latino communities.
Previous years have showcased all artistic forms.Photo courtesy of Avenida Houston
Showcasing live, diverse entertainment is part of Houston First Corporation’s ongoing commitment to support programming that reflects the rich tapestry of cultures and people who make up Houston’s vibrant community.
For information on parking and places to dine and stay when visiting The Plaza at Avenida Houston, head here.