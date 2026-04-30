Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, which means fanboys all around the city will be hitting all the comics stores, scooping up free titles. Over at the “Feed the Force” Community Food Drive, held by the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston at the Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E, attendees will find a food drive, free comic books, cosplay and photo ops, raffle prizes, giveaways, activities, and more.
Elsewhere in H-Town, this weekend offers a lot of cinema, a lot of comedy, and a couple Disney-related happenings (including one that’s tied to AAPI Heritage Month). Read on for this weekend's best bets.
Thursday, April 30
Family Houston presents 2nd Annual Laughing Matters Gala
Family Houston presents the second annual Laughing Matters Gala, featuring comedian/SNL alumnus/former co-host of the MTV game show Remote Control (that’s where we first saw him) Colin Quinn. It's an evening where laughter meets purpose — raising critical funds for mental health counseling, financial stability coaching, and community support services, while breaking down the stigma around mental health in a way that only comedy can. 6 pm.
Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Beneath the Surface" opening reception
Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Beneath the Surface," a group exhibition featuring KX2, Audra Weaser, and Sydney Yeager. The show brings together women artists at pivotal stages in their careers, each navigating a challenging art world while pushing the boundaries of visual language and artistic practice. The exhibition explores what unites them: curiosity, experimentation, and the perseverance required to sustain meaningful creative work. Through Sunday, May 31. 6 pm.
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center presents Joe Alterman: “The Sounds of Jewish America”
The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center presents acclaimed jazz pianist Joe Alterman in “The Sounds of Jewish America” at the Merfish Teen Center. Throughout the 20th century, Jewish people have always contributed to American popular music, from Irving Berlin to Carole King. Part performance, part storytelling, Alterman shares timeless American music with fascinating Jewish stories, woven into exploring the vibrant intersection of Jewish heritage and American music that defines a cultural legacy. 7:30 pm.
Friday, May 1
East River presents Beats on the Bayou
Beats on the Bayou returns to East River’s Bayou Park with live music, good vibes, and bayou-side views. Enjoy a genre-blending set from Midnight Navy, the Austin-based singer-songwriter, producer and saxophonist whose sound fuses Chicano indie soul, alternative R&B, and jazzy grooves, creating a smooth, laid-back vibe along the water. Houston favorite DJ Ortiz keeps the energy up between sets with his open-format, turntablist style—mixing hip-hop, R&B, Latin, and dance tracks that get all ages moving. 6 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Five Funny Films and Rice Cinema presents Houston Palestine Film Festival
All weekend long, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and Rice Cinema will hit local moviegoers with some international cinema. Over at MFAH, the 12th annual Five Funny French Films series returns with a new and fresh lineup of five comedies from France. Not that far away, Rice Cinema will present the 19th annual Houston Palestine Film Festival, showcasing seven features and eight shorts that are all about Palestinian culture. 7 pm and 6:30 pm.
Raye in concert
28-year-old British singer/songwriter Raye is only two albums deep (her second album This Music May Contain Hope dropped last month) and she’s already killing it. Her boisterous 2025 single "Where is My Husband!" went platinum in the U.S. and double-platinum in Australia and the United Kingdom. Now, she’s on her This Tour May Contain New Music world tour, making a stop at the 713 Music Hall. 7 pm.
Houston Grand Opera presents Messiah
These are but a few of the arresting images from Robert Wilson’s vision of the beloved Messiah, composed by Handel and arranged by Mozart. The director’s production will be staged in the U.S.for the first time at Houston Grand Opera. In Wilson’s hands, Messiah — a narrative-free meditation on Jesus’ role as the Christian messiah, originally conceived for concert halls — transforms into a surreal and mesmerizing theatrical spectacle reminiscent of Disney’s Fantasia. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Saturday, May 2
First Saturday Arts Market
The First Saturday Arts Market wraps up the first half of its 2026 season with fine art from three dozen juried artists, Vivre Coffee Collective, and live music by Wendy Elizabeth Jones. Visitors will find artists with paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and more art mediums. A food truck is always on site, and local singer/songwriters can often be found providing entertainment. It’s a fun, welcoming community celebration of Houston creativity that returns in September. 11 am.
Rooftop Cinema Club presents Lilo & Stitch
Gather the family and head to Rooftop Cinema Club for a fun-filled afternoon honoring AAPI culture. Rooftop will be celebrating this by screening the 2002 Disney favorite Lilo & Stitch. Arrive when the doors open at 1:30 pm for island-themed crafts and a mini-hula show. It’s the ultimate family-friendly outing full of sunshine, movie magic and plenty of ohana spirit. Classic movie snacks and beverages are all available for purchase. 3 pm.
A Taste of Cy-Fair
A Taste of Cy-Fair will feature offerings from dozens of local restaurants, celebrating the very best of Cy-Fair and Houston’s culinary scene. Attendees will enjoy samples of dishes and treats from favorites like Alicia's Mexican Grille, Connie's Ice Cream, Dario's Steakhouse and Seafood, Tiff's Treats, The Backyard Grill, Las Mananitas Mexican Restaurant, and more. Additionally, guests can sip on a wide variety of wines and sample dozens of craft beers. The event will also feature live music, a market, and a silent auction. 4 pm.
Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful
Saturday is gonna be a stacked night of stand-up comedy around the city. Leading the charge is Jim Gaffigan, that Hot Pockets enthusiast, coming to The Woodlands as part of his Everything is Wonderful! tour, featuring all-new material. The comedian/actor/producer/two-time New York Times best-selling author is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. His 11th special, The Skinny, premiered on Hulu in 2024. 7:30 pm.
Sunday, May 3
J-Bar-M Barbecue presents Cinco de Mayo Celebration
J-Bar-M Barbecue is celebrating Cinco de Mayo early with a high-energy event, featuring a live-fire Carne Asada Throwdown, live music, and a full day of cultural programming in Houston’s East End. The event will feature a Carne Asada competition with talented local chefs, judged by a panel of respected voices in the food community, to spotlight Houston’s growing Chicano barbecue scene and the city’s rich culinary influences. Houston artist The Real LOW-G will host and debut his new michelada mix, offering attendees an exclusive first taste. 11 am.
Asia Society Texas presents “Past, Present, Premiere”: An AAPI Celebration With Trio Menil
Asia Society Texas presents Trio Menil for a concert celebrating music by AAPI composers. Trio Menil is a versatile ensemble performing in both concert halls and classrooms across North America. The family-friendly classical performance will feature works written especially for Trio Menil, beloved classical favorites, and recent hits from Studio Ghibli and K-Pop Demon Hunters. The program will culminate with the world premiere of a new work by Chinese-Australian composer Sam Wu. 2 pm.
Houston Symphony presents Toy Story in Concert
Toy Story will always be the 1995 family classic that introduced the world to Pixar and officially set off the computer-animated feature revolution. The Houston Symphony will present Toy Story in Concert, featuring a screening of the groundbreaking film with Oscar/Grammy-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be conducted by Houston Symphony Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke. 2 pm (7:30 pm Saturday).