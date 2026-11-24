A spirited holiday
Five bars, five ways to get festive on Houston’s Holidaze bar crawl
New this year, Tom’s Watch Bar and the newly opened Lila’s on GreenStreet join three returning favorites, giving crawlers even more ways to celebrate. The best part? There’s no prescribed route. Start wherever the mood strikes, pick up a Merry Map from the Holidaze Hostess at Rudolph’s Red Zone, and let the evening unfold from there.
At Rudolph’s Red Zone inside Tom’s Watch Bar, holiday spirit meets game-day energy. Meet the Holidaze Hostess, grab a Merry Map, and settle in for a game before setting off to explore the other stops.
For something a little more intimate, Mistletoe Lounge at Lila’s on GreenStreet serves up cocktails and shareable small plates. It’s an ideal setting for an after-work catch-up, a December date, or a festive pause between holiday errands.
Lila’s on GreenStreetPhoto courtesy of GreenStreet
Those who prefer their Christmas cheer with a side of competition can head to Hard Nog Life at 810 Billiards & Bowling. This dive-bar-inspired holiday hangout pairs seasonal drinks with friendly pool-table rivalry. Consider it a chance to show off those skills — or discover just how much practice is needed.
At Tinsel & Tonic, Pete’s Piano Bar gets a pink holiday makeover. This stop is made for the friend who knows every word to every song and considers a room-wide singalong a perfectly reasonable way to spend an evening. Expect festive cocktails and plenty of opportunities to join in.
For a quieter finish, Santa After Hours at Foundation Room offers a cozy change of pace. The normally members-only lounge inside House of Blues opens its doors to Holidaze guests, with the feel of a holiday library lounge. Find a comfortable corner, order a nightcap, and enjoy a little calm amid the seasonal commotion.
With five distinct settings and no wrong way to experience them, Holidaze makes it easy to build a holiday night out around the people, drinks, and atmosphere that sound best. Venue hours vary, so check the website before heading downtown.