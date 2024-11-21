It's Christmas Eve Somewhere
Find your holiday cheer at Margaritaville Lake Resort near Houston
Dreaming of a white Christmas, but can’t make it to an actual winter wonderland? Find an equally festive paradise — no puffer coat needed — at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe.
Located just an hour north of Houston, the resort has all the makings of a merry, merry holiday this year with festive specials and events happening throughout the season.
Check out these ideas for how you can find your cheer at this lakeside locale.
Give thanks for this brunch
Give the kitchen — and yourself — a day off and leave the cooking to Margaritaville Lake Resort.
The Thanksgiving Day Brunch on Thursday, November 28, from 10 am-3 pm is a full-on feast, featuring a traditional roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings and can’t-miss sides like roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin, caramelized shallot butter Texas cornbread and chorizo stuffing, and so much more.
Also on the menu are honey-glazed ham, seafood, classic brunch fare (think pumpkin-spiced waffles with cinnamon whipped cream), and desserts (don’t miss the bourbon pecan pie) along with wine, Bloody Marys, and mimosas. Plus, you can savor it all with equally delicious views of Lake Conroe.
Adults can dine for $59.95, children (6-12 years) for $29.95, and kids 5 and under eat free. Members receive 20 percent off. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 877-286-9590 or booking online here.
Have breakfast with the man of the hour
Santa Claus is coming to Margaritaville on Saturday, December 7, and Saturday, December 14, from 8:30 am-12:30 pm in the Del Lago Ballroom. This breakfast has become a beloved holiday tradition, where Jolly Old St. Nick arrives on the Magical Margaritaville Express to kick off the festivities.
Adults can dine for $39.95, children (6-12 years) for $24.95, and kids 5 and under eat free. Members receive 20 percent off. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 877-286-9590 or booking online here.
Clink to the New Year
Ring in 2025 with a good balance of chill and thrill when you make it a night at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
Start the NYE festivities off with a complimentary glass of champagne when you arrive on the Palm Court. Then change into your party 'fit for a special four-course dinner in the License to Chill Bar and Cafè, where you can reserve a seating for 6 pm, 8 pm, or 10:15 pm.
After dinner, it’s onto the Del Lago Ballroom for the ultimate NYE party. Enjoy live music from the Lost Shaker of Salt Band, fireworks over the lake, late-night bites, and a balloon drop at midnight. The party is from 8:30 pm-1:30 am and tickets are $49.95 per person (21 and older). Get tickets here.
Book a holiday getaway and save
No need to wait until Cyber Monday to escape the holiday hustle and retreat to Margaritaville Lake Resort. Score 40 percent off the best available room rate and get access to all the benefits of laid-back lake life.
Here are just a few of the ways you can spend your time:
- Indulge in seven Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars
- Take a scenic boat ride
- Find a water wonderland at Jolly Mon Water Park
- Relax at St. Somewhere Spa
- Head to the private beach
- Play mini-golf, tennis, pickleball, and racquetball
- Enjoy free Wi-Fi and parking
The 40 percent off rate is available through Monday, December 4, at midnight and applies to travel dates through March 31, 2025. You can book online here. Learn more about all the holiday happenings at Margaritaville Lake Conroe here.