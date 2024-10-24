Your Cultural Place
Fall into seasonal fun at City Place near Houston as the holidays near
Fall into fun this season at City Place, the north Houston business and leisure destination brimming with free-to-attend activities for families through the holidays.
The sustainable community, located immediately south of The Woodlands, combines a picturesque backdrop of waterfront green spaces, a variety of restaurants at varying price points, and a trio of popular hotels: Houston City Place Marriott, Courtyard Houston City Place, and Residence Inn Houston City Place.
At the art of it
Happening in The Meadow through November 10, As Water Falls is the third major pop-up installation — and first from an international group — to be featured at City Place since the community launched an ongoing initiative with Weingarten Art Group earlier this year to spotlight engaging and interactive temporary public artworks.
Photo by Nicki Evans Photography
Designed by Montreal-based digital art studio Iregular, the dazzling, multi-faceted piece functions at the intersection of art and technology. The large-scale, virtual waterfall with accompanying soundscape was specially reconceived for its current exhibition. Reimagined in a cube format, its continually changing LED displays — each interactive by touch — allow participants to alter the digital cascades and sounds in an enticing reminder that nature is alive and ever-evolving.
Photo by Nicki Evans Photography
Drawing inspiration from the piece’s vibrant bursts of color, City Place Mediterranean restaurant Island Grill has created a limited time cocktail called the Blue Falls to toast the temporary attraction.
From Coco to Calacas
City Place's fourth-annual Dia de los Muertos celebration kicks off November 1 at 7 pm with a complimentary outdoor screening of the Disney movie Coco (rated PG) on The Plaza, complete with complimentary popcorn while supplies last. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive samplings of a special Dia de los Muertos cake from community restaurant Common Bond Bistro & Bakery.
Photo courtesy of City Place
Programming continues on November 2 from 4-8 pm in partnership with Latino-focused and Houston-based non-profit ALMAAHH.
The day begins with the unveiling of a ceremonial altar for visitors to recognize their dearly departed loved ones.
Guests can shop at the open-air Mercado, where a variety of curated vendors and artisans will showcase an assortment of upscale accessories, art, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted ornaments, and more. Hands-on craft stations will allow guests to create flower crowns, piñatas, and papel picado (traditional decorative folk art).
Photo courtesy of City Place
Visitors can also enjoy activities such as face painting and a loteria house. Lively performances will take center stage with a headline show from Bidi Bidi Banda, Austin’s first all-star Selena Tribute band, in addition to traditional mariachis and pop-up dance performances.
Giant gingerbread men and a floating tree
Capturing a stunning seasonal selfie or holiday snapshot has become a tradition for many at City Place.
Photo courtesy of City Place
Its iconic décor includes a signature, 35-foot, floating Christmas tree rising from City Place Park’s main pond, along with the Giant Gingerbread Village that welcomes guests down a gumdrop, lollipop and candy cane-lined path — guarded by two giant gingerbread men — to a raised clearing in The Meadow featuring cookie trees, a 16-foot-high gingerbread house, and a 12-foot-tall windmill. This year, visitors can also expect new, seasonal installations peppered around The Plaza.
Photo courtesy of City Place
Get into the spirit starting at noon on November 23 and 24 with special Christmas activations featuring Andy Rooniverse and Mr. Leo Puppet Show. The annual holiday lighting is set for Sunday, December 1, from 3-7 pm, featuring elements spanning from real snow on The Plaza, photos with Santa, and a special music performance from Divisi Strings to a holiday artisan market and kids craft area.
As Christmas approaches, the Pix on The Plaza outdoor movie series spotlights the film The Polar Express, plus trackless train rides on December 13 beginning at 7 pm. Mr. Leo Puppet Show and Andy Rooniverse return to The Plaza on December 21 at 11 am and December 22 at noon, respectively, along with additional holiday programming.
Visit www.cityplacenow.com to plan your trip and discover all the exciting seasonal activities awaiting you.