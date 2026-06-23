concert news
Rap star Don Toliver comes home to Houston with new date on world tour
Houston-born rapper Don Toliver is coming home for his second major concert of the year. Following a sold-out show in Houston in May, the Grammy-nominated artist will return to the Toyota Center on Tuesday, August 11.
Nitrous — the second leg of the Octane World Tour — will begin its 19-city run in Sacramento, California on August 4 and end its North American run in Brooklyn, New York on September 6. The tour will pick back up at the end of October for another 18 dates spread across Europe and the United Kingdom.
In addition to a show in his hometown of Houston, Toliver will visit Austin on August 9 and Dallas on August 13.
The sold-out first leg of the Octane tour, in support of Toliver's fifth studio album of the same name, featured performances with high-profile stars such as Travis Scott, SZA, Peso Pluma, Malcolm Todd, and Sheck Wes. Octane has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and is now the most-streamed hip-hop album of 2026, and his singles "E85" and "Body" are the top two streaming hip-hop songs of the year.
Tickets will be available beginning with the Don's Garage VIP Presale on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 26 at 12 pm at LiveNation.com.
NITROUS - OCTANE WORLD TOUR LEG 2 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
- Tue, Aug 04 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Thu, Aug 06 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
- Sun, Aug 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Tue, Aug 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Thu, Aug 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Sat, Aug 15 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- Tue, Aug 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Wed, Aug 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Fri, Aug 21 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- Sat, Aug 22 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- Mon, Aug 24 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
- Wed, Aug 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Fri, Aug 28 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- Sat, Aug 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
- Mon, Aug 31 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Wed, Sep 02 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
- Thu, Sep 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sat, Sep 05 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Sun, Sep 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center