Concert News
Alt-metal legends Deftones bring summer 2027 tour to Houston
Alt-metal icons Deftones are hitting the road on a North American tour that will bring them to the The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Saturday, May 8, 2027.
The 23-city tour begins in Dallas on May 5 and concludes in Toronto on Jun 20. In addition to Houston and Dallas, the band will perform in San Antonio on May 6.
Known for its breakthrough album White Pony, Deftones is touring behind its 2025 album Private Music, which was nominated for a 2026 Grammy for Best Rock Album. Knocked Loose and Julie will open all dates.
An artist presale will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, November 17. Fans can sign up at livenation.com until midnight on Monday, November 16. Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale at 10 am on Thursday, November 19.
Deftones North American Tour 2027
May 5: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
May 6: San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
May 8: Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
May 10: Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
May 12: Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 14: Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Block Party*
May 16: Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre
May 18: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl
May 26: Concord, CA — Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 28: Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
May 29: Ridgefield, WA — Cascades Amphitheater
Jun 2: Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater
Jun 3: St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Jun 5: Atlanta, GA — Scana Energy Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Jun 6: Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater
Jun 8: Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jun 9: Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Jun 11: Cincinnati, OH — The Farmer Music Center
Jun 12: Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Jun 14: Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Jun 15: Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Jun 17: Queens, NY — Forest Hills Stadium
Jun 20: Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre