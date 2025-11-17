Winter Wonderland
City Place delivers Houston’s most joyful holiday lineup this season
City Place is turning up the holiday cheer once again with Oh, What Fun!, a festive, family-friendly celebration filled with art, entertainment, and twinkling traditions from November 21 through January 11.
A season of art and cheer
The plaza transforms into a holiday wonderland complete with the whimsical Gingerbread Village, where larger-than-life candy-coated houses set a magical scene. There are also interactive VOUW Art Installations — Chairwave, Poem Booth, and Roast Booth — that inspire connection and creativity all season long.
Tree lighting magic
The centerpiece of the celebration, the Oh, What Fun! Tree Lighting, takes place Sunday, November 30, from 3–7 pm. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun with face painters, balloon twisters, a snow tent, and music throughout the plaza. Capture a photo with Santa and watch the tree light up the night in this free, can’t-miss community event.
Photo courtesy of City Place
December highlights
The festivities continue with Pix on the Plaza: The Polar Express is showing on December 6, complete with trackless train rides. Enjoy a festive night of live music during the Merry String Quartet Holiday Concert on December 12 — the perfect way to soak in the spirit of the season.
Ring in the New Year
The celebrations wrap up with not one, but two New Year’s Eve events at City Place. Families can join the fun early with the Noon Year’s Eve party, featuring kid-friendly entertainment, crafts, and a countdown to noon complete with bubbles and confetti.
Later that night, the plaza transforms for the first-ever City Place New Year’s Eve Celebration, a lively evening of music, dancing, and a dazzling drone show to welcome 2026 in style. Expect festive photo ops, champagne toasts, and a midnight countdown under the stars.
Photo courtesy of City Place
Make it a full night out with exclusive hotel packages from the Houston City Place Marriott, offering stay-and-play perks and front-row access to the festivities — perfect for couples, families, and staycationers alike. Reservations are required by November 20 using rate code ES7 or this link. Please note: Packages are non-refundable after December 1.
Festivities all season long
Throughout Oh, What Fun!, guests can also enjoy weekly wellness classes, creative art workshops, and other merry moments that make every visit special.
Plan your holidays here, because at City Place, every moment is "Oh, What Fun!"