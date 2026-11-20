Houston for the Holidays
Houston City Lights dazzles with 12 magical holiday villages this season
Holiday magic returns to the heart of downtown Houston with City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic, presented by Kroger.
Dazzling displays of lights, mesmerizing Christmas trees, live performances, and whimsical surprises are in store as downtown Houston transforms into the North and South Poles with 12 uniquely themed villages to explore through December 31.
Houston First has teamed up with Downtown Houston+, Discovery Green, Alley Theatre, POST Houston, Hilton Americas-Houston, Marriott Marquis Houston, METRO, City of Houston, and the Astros to turn ordinary winter days into extraordinary holiday memories you won't forget.
The official kickoff takes place Friday, November 20, at 5:30 pm at The Plaza at Avenida Houston, with the annual tree lighting, live music, a holiday-themed drone show, and more. Attendees can also be among the first to experience the Holiday Villages that will shine throughout the holiday season.
From the North Pole’s timeless holiday shows in the Theater District to the South Pole’s iconic outdoor ice rink, here's a look at all of the winter wonderlands and enchanted scenes that are just around the corner.
North Pole experiences
Winter Wonderlawn
Thousands of lights, 25-foot Christmas trees, and multiple holiday-themed activations light up the POST Houston's 5-acre Skylawn. Boasting one of the best views of the Houston skyline, the rooftop park will feature live music, photos with Santa, Christmas animal sculptures, and holiday markets. Wander through forests of candy canes as you take in the showstopping views, savor special holiday offerings, and marvel at all of the holiday decorations. This is a ticketed experience, but children 5 and under are free.
Tinsel Town
Market Square Park is serving up a sleigh full of free holiday events, including Deck the Keys, Dueling Pianos, Movies under the Stars, Blanket Bingo—the Ugly Sweater Edition, and Houston is for the Girls Holiday Market. Sing along to seasonal favorites, cozy up for a movie, join the Holiday Scavenger Hunt, or shop for that special holiday gift.
The holidays are bright at Market Square.Photo courtesy of City Lights
Deck the Trees
A long-standing holiday tradition, Alley Theatre’s annual Deck the Trees will take center stage once again. Sixty uniquely themed holiday trees will fill the Alley lobby, while the lobby at the GRB will feature even more stunning decor. Don’t miss complimentary photos with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, and even a sensory-friendly experience while attending the show. The public is invited to view the trees, even if they are not attending a performance.
Jingle Town
A massive Christmas tree will make the season much brighter at Lynn Wyatt Square. The nearly 60-foot tree will dazzle with more than 54,000 twinkling lights. Best of all, it’s a Giving Tree, where visitors can make a donation to help support Kids’ Meals and its mission to end childhood hunger. Enjoy the tree and share the holiday spirit with local children.
Deck the Hall
Bring the family or make it a date night on Saturday, December 5 for Reliant Presents: Deck the Hall at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square. The official launch of the city’s holiday celebrations will feature live music, fantastic fireworks, free photos with Santa, food trucks, and more. Mayor John Whitmire will lead the community celebration with the annual lighting of the towering City Hall tree along with vocalists Jessica Sanchez and MAJOR, and R&B supergroup En Vogue. Don't miss the Holiday Gingerbread Market, a Winter Wonderland Kids Zone, and unique local vendors, too.
Christmas on Main
New this year, the Main Street Promenade will transform into both a midday and after-work holiday destination with live music, street performers, local vendors, and interactive games throughout the holiday season. Participating businesses will offer seasonal specials from food to happy hours and giveaways. And mark your calendars for Good Times on Main, a block party on the Promenade, set for December 19.
South Pole magic
Astros Light Up the Park
This magical experience at Daikin Park includes 12 Astros-themed light exhibits featuring iconic local landmarks and baseball wonderlands. The mesmerizing winter scene is complete with snowfall around the holiday tree and, for the the first time, a sledding hill in centerfield. The highlight of the experience is a trip down on the field where a one-of-a-kind synchronized musical light show comes alive. This is a ticketed experience, with a portion of proceeds supporting the Astros Foundation and the Greater Houston community.
Holidays at The Marquis
This year’s brand-new Holidays at The Marquis experience features cozy lodge-like spaces, festive décor, themed guest rooms, holiday brunch, seasonal dining, and cocktails. Escape to the rooftop Marquis Winter Lodge where the pool deck becomes a festive rustic mountain with warm après-ski ambiance, private lounges, food lodges, and a winter beverage chalet. It will have you asking, is this a mountain ski resort or Houston? This is a ticketed experience.
Ice @ Discovery Green
Lace up and hit the ice for the holidays. Back by popular demand, H-Town Holiday Lights by H-Town Frankie will return to the Green Mountain Energy Ice Skating Rink at Discovery Green with a dazzling ice rink light installation. Discovery Green will have lots to explore over the holidays with Frostival, Flea by Night, Carols on the Green with the Houston Grand Opera, Screen on the Green, Chromatic Forest art installation by Moon Papas, and much more. This is a ticketed experience.
Hit the ice for the holidays. Photo courtesy of City Lights
Peppermint Plaza
Stroll along the Plaza at Avenida Houston to take in 16 brilliantly dressed Christmas trees in the Grand Holiday Window at the George R. Brown Convention Center. A nearly 60-foot Christmas tree will supercharge the festivities with nearly 30,000 twinkling lights. Be sure to snap a family photo in front of the Plaza’s tallest tree ever, and decorate lunch bags for Kids' Meals on Saturday evenings as you enjoy live holiday pop music.
Land of Sweets
It's hard to imagine anything sweeter than the life-size chocolate display in the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel lobby. This annual tradition is crafted from more than 1,000 pounds of chocolate. The Hilton is once again offering its signature holiday package with your room stay, including breakfast with Santa, tickets to ice skating at Discovery Green, house-baked goodies, and more. Adults can also enjoy the season via Hilton’s festive menu of handcrafted holiday cocktails and mocktails.
Twinkle Town
The joyful “Bark the Halls” celebration at Trebly Park brings festive cheer with photos with Santa, live music, face painting, balloon art, and bites and refreshments from Tout Suite. Four-legged friends can get in on the fun at a dedicated dog treat bar and a magical paw print ornament craft station. Cozy up with blankets and lawn chairs for a heartwarming movie night featuring The Santa Clause.
Getting around downtown
Park once
Both the North Pole and South Pole feature designated Park Once Zones this holiday season. Instead of driving from village to village, park at a garage, in a surface lot, or on the street to conveniently explore more attractions. Discover something sweet at every corner as you stroll through the villages by foot.
Holiday Express
Or hop aboard the festive Holiday Express METRORail to navigate the holiday villages and seasonal festivities. The Green and Purple Lines connect the North and South Pole Villages, offering a cost-effective and safe way to move through downtown.
Houston City Tours
Experience the magic of the season from atop the double-decker bus. Enjoy sparkling holiday lights, music, and a warm cup of cocoa as the you cruise through the city’s most dazzling lights and decorated displays.
The magic of City Lights will be on view in downtown Houston from November 22 through December 31. Operating hours for the individual villages will vary. For more details, including times, prices, tickets, map, and more, visit the City Lights website to plan your holiday visit.