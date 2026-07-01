Avoid FOMO, Plan Now
Book your holiday party now, before the best dates disappear
If you're thinking about your company holiday party, now is the time to book your fun. Start planning before the best dates are gone.
Why early planning creates better holiday party experiences
It may feel like the holidays are still far away, but for companies looking to create memorable year-end celebrations, now is the time to start planning.
Every year, organizations wait until the last minute to secure venues, entertainment, and interactive experiences, only to discover that the best dates and most sought-after activations have already been booked.
The most successful holiday parties aren't just events, they're carefully curated experiences designed to celebrate employees, strengthen company culture, and create lasting memories.
At NXT LVL EVENT, the team believes that the most impactful events are the ones that connect guests to the purpose behind the celebration while giving them something tangible to remember long after the evening ends.
The holiday party has evolved
Today's employees expect more than a buffet, a DJ, and a few drink tickets.
Companies are investing in immersive experiences that encourage interaction, engagement, and social sharing. The goal is no longer simply hosting a party — it's creating moments that people talk about for weeks afterward.
When guests are actively participating, they become part of the experience rather than simply attending it. That's where experiential activations make all the difference.
Holiday activations that create lasting memories: Custom Trading Card Experience
Transform your employees into holiday superstars with personalized trading cards created on-site.
Guests step in front of the camera, strike a pose, and receive a professionally designed collectible keepsake within minutes. It's interactive, fun, and something employees proudly take home.
Bot Ross AI Draw Bot
One of our most popular activations, Bot Ross combines technology and creativity by transforming guest photos into custom sketch-style artwork. Employees leave with a unique personalized keepsake while watching the drawing process unfold right before their eyes.
On-Site Custom Laser Engraving
Want to provide premium gifts that don't end up forgotten in a desk drawer? The on-site laser engraving experience allows guests to personalize items during the event, creating meaningful keepsakes they can use and enjoy long after the celebration ends.
And for the holidays, the experience allows each guest to customize premium gifts such as flasks, luggage tags, passport holders, keychains, ornaments, tumblers, shot glasses, and more with their name, initials, or a special holiday message in just minutes.
Your company logo is permanently engraved on every item, creating a thoughtful gift that keeps your brand top of mind well beyond the holiday season.
On-Site Custom Laser EngravingPhoto courtesy of NXT LVL Events
Message In Motion
Guests write messages, goals, gratitude notes, or holiday wishes directly onto glass while being recorded, creating a powerful and emotional video keepsake. It's a unique way to capture the voices and personalities that make your company culture special.
EYECon Experience
A truly one-of-a-kind activation that captures the intricate beauty of the human eye and transforms it into stunning artwork. It's artistic, memorable, and guaranteed to become a conversation starter.
Custom Lanyard & Badge Experience
Start the guest experience before they even enter the ballroom. The personalized photo badges and custom lanyards create excitement from the moment attendees arrive and provide a keepsake they'll continue talking about throughout the event.
Guests remember what they take home
Years from now, most guests won't remember the exact menu or what was discussed during the keynote presentation. What they will remember is how the event made them feel and the personalized keepsakes they brought home.
The moments they shared with coworkers. The laughs they had during an activation. The custom item sitting on their desk reminding them of a great evening. That's why experiential activations continue to deliver such a strong return on investment for corporate events.
Don't wait until it's too late
Holiday event dates, venues, and premium activations fill up quickly every year. Whether you're planning a company holiday party, employee appreciation event, customer celebration, or year-end gathering, securing your entertainment and experiential activations early ensures you have access to the best options available.
NXT LVL EVENT specializes in creating immersive experiences that transform ordinary gatherings into unforgettable celebrations.
Because at the end of the day, guests always remember what they took home with them. Make sure they take home something amazing.
Head here and start planning your next event.