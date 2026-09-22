after dark
Houston hip-hop star Mike Jones headlines immersive night of art and music
A premier Houston events venue is hosting a night of immersive art headlined by a local hip-hop legend. Art After Dark will take place at Silver Street Studios on Saturday, October 24.
For one night, the Warehouse at Silver Street (2000 Edwards St.) will transform into a performance venue with large-scale projection-mapped images created for the event along with images of work created by local artists. Houston rapper Mike Jones will headline the event, preceded by local DJs (specific performers to be announced).
“Sawyer Yards has always been about bringing creativity and community together-a place where magic can happen,” Sawyer Yards co-owner Steve Gibson said in a statement. “Art After Dark builds on that spirit in a fresh and exciting way, inviting people to experience the campus, our artists and Houston's creative community from an entirely new perspective.”
Known for his signature hit “Still Tippin,” Jones will perform a 45-minute, headlining set. Those who know the Warehouse at Silver Street as the host of events such as the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards will find it completely transformed with projection, lighting, and sound throughout the space. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the event.
“With Art After Dark, we wanted to create something that feels less like attending a traditional art event and more like stepping into an experience,” Sawyer Yards events director Liz Lopez added. “By bringing together art, music, projection, technology and nightlife, we’re transforming The Warehouse at Silver Street for one night and giving guests a completely different way to experience Sawyer Yards.”
Tickets are on sale now, with special early bird pricing available through Friday, September 25. Currently, general admission tickets are priced at $50 and will go up to $65. VIP tickets, $150/$165, include access to a dedicated viewing area, bar, entry, and a trading card.
After Art Dark will take place from 7-11 pm.