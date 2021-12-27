Kick off your new year in the most Houston way possible, with rodeo, country music, and college football.

Kansas State and LSU are heading to NRG Stadium for the annual TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4, and you can help give them a true Houston welcome with themed events happening the entire time they’re in town.

Start the celebration off on New Year’s Day with Rodeo Bowl, presented by Kroger, to get your rodeo fix and help support DePelchin Children’s Center.

This rodeo-themed event, hosted at NRG Arena on Saturday, January 1, in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, has been called the best Bowl Week event in the nation.

And for the first time this year, you’re invited. The Rodeo Bowl Corral opens outside of NRG Arena with a petting zoo, face-painting, and more at 3:30 pm, then players from K-State and LSU teams will compete in hilarious and exciting rodeo-themed competitions in the arena starting at 5 pm.

Country music up-and-comers Kyle Park and Jon Stork take the Goode Company Stage at 7 pm for a concert that's free with your Rodeo Bowl ticket.

Keep the party going with Mike Ryan live at the Karbach Kickoff Concert on Monday, January 3. This show is free for all Houstonians and fans in town for the game — just submit your RSVP and head to The Rustic downtown, where doors open at 8 pm with the show starting at 9 pm,.

Tuesday, January 4, is your last chance to experience game day on Houston’s biggest stage. Get your tailgate on and head to NRG Stadium for Karbach Love Street TexFest, the official pre-game party for the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and enjoy food, drinks, and up-and-coming country music star Triston Marez live on the Main Stage.

So get in on the fun and experience the first-ever public Rodeo Bowl presented by Kroger, a killer Karbach kick-off concert, and game day festivities to start your year off right.