This is definitely the year to go big for New Year's Eve, so Pour Behavior is welcoming in 2021 with a bash befitting the occasion — and you'll want to be a part of it.

The mega entertainment venue and restaurant is taking advantage of its gargantuan 18,000 square feet by offering plenty of room to social distance, with tables placed well apart. A giant covered patio expands the party space and brings the celebration outdoors.

Each year, Pour Behavior's massive NYE party has been full of beautiful people, strong drinks, delicious food, and plenty of fun. Though this year might look slightly different, you can still expect the same quality of entertainment and service while ringing in the New Year.

It all starts at 8 pm with complimentary light bites from Pour Behavior's scratch kitchen, plus tasty craft cocktails specially created for the big night.

House DJs will be spinning an open format of Top 40, hip hop, house, and mash-up tracks, keeping the mood high and the crowd pumped.

Right before the clock strikes midnight, join in on the exciting live video wall countdown. Celebrate the moment with a complimentary Champagne toast, huge balloon drop, and powerful confetti cannons that will fill the venue with 2021 NYE cheer.

If you feel like starting the New Year off in high style, VIP and couples specials are available. Gather your best friends for the Platinum Red Velvet package, which includes free admission for up to 15 people, a tantalizing buffet, complimentary Champagne toast, and party favors for all.

Head here for more detailed information about tickets and table reservations, and to secure your spot to Houston's hottest NYE bash.

Pour Behavior is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St., and its toll-free phone number is 833-O-BEHAVE.