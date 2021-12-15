Ready or not, heres come 2022. Welcome the New Year in style at Pour Behavior, Houston's mega party venue, with an event that's sure to go down in history.

It all starts at 8 pm with complimentary light bites from Pour Behavior's scratch kitchen, plus tasty craft cocktails specially created for the big night.

DJ Icon will be spinning an open format of Top 40, hip hop, house, and mash-up tracks, keeping the mood high and the crowd pumped across the venue's massive 18,000 square feet, plus connect patio.

Right before the clock strikes midnight, join in on the exciting live video wall countdown. Celebrate the moment with a complimentary Champagne toast, huge balloon drop, and powerful confetti cannons that will fill the venue with 2022 NYE cheer.

If you feel like starting the New Year off in high style, VIP and couples specials are available. Gather your best friends for the Platinum Red Velvet package, which includes free admission for up to 15 people, a tantalizing buffet, complimentary Champagne toast, and party favors for all.

Head here for more detailed information about tickets and table reservations, and to secure your spot to Houston's hottest NYE bash.

---

Pour Behavior is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St., and its toll-free phone number is 833-O-BEHAVE.