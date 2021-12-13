Home » Entertainment
scott out

Travis Scott ousted from major music and arts festival after more than 60,000 sign petition

Travis Scott ousted from major festival after 60,000 sign petition

By ABC13 Staff
Travis Scott
Scott won't be playing Coachella 2022. Travis Scott/Instagram

Embattled rapper Travis Scott will not be performing at Coachella next year.

Scott is facing numerous lawsuits after 10 people were killed following a stampede in the crowd at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last month.

More than 60,000 people signed an online petition calling for Goldenvoice and other concert promoters to remove Scott from future music festivals. The petition alleges Scott displayed "gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life."

Now he's out of the 2022 Coachella lineup, according to KESQ-TV in Palm Springs. Goldenvoice did not comment on why Scott is no longer in the lineup.

---

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13.

ADVERTISEMENT
Get Tickets
Read These Next
Simone Biles Cerebral
Simone Biles-backed mental health startup vaults to $4.8 billion value
RodeoHouston,George Strait concert, March 2013
13 bold predictions for RodeoHouston's biggest concerts of 2022
Simone Biles Time Magazine Athlete of the Year
Simone Biles scores Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year honor