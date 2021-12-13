Travis Scott ousted from major music and arts festival after more than 60,000 sign petition

Embattled rapper Travis Scott will not be performing at Coachella next year.

Scott is facing numerous lawsuits after 10 people were killed following a stampede in the crowd at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last month.

More than 60,000 people signed an online petition calling for Goldenvoice and other concert promoters to remove Scott from future music festivals. The petition alleges Scott displayed "gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life."

Now he's out of the 2022 Coachella lineup, according to KESQ-TV in Palm Springs. Goldenvoice did not comment on why Scott is no longer in the lineup.

