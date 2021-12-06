Pop star Olivia Rodrigo drives into Houston for a date on her world tour

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will steer her Sour world tour toward Houston at the new 713 Music Hall on May 12, 2022.

The critically acclaimed singer/songwriter will visit more than 40 cities on the world tour, starting with San Francisco on April 2. Other stops in Texas will include Austin on May 13 and Irving on May 14, 2022. Rodrigo will be joined by special guest Holly Humberstone on all Texas dates.

Rodrigo took the music world by storm in January 2021 when she released her debut single, the breakup song "Drivers License," which went on to go to No. 1 in 24 countries. She released her debut album, Sour, four months later to similar success. Her third single, "Good 4 U," also went to No. 1 around the world.

Rodrigo is already starting to rack up awards and nominations. She was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, took home three prizes at the Apple Music Awards, and won three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best New Artist.

She was just nominated for seven Grammys, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. Just 18 years old, she's the second youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the Big Four categories in the same year.

Tickets for the Houston show are now on sale through December 7 for all Ticketmaster Verified Fans. The public ticket on-sale date is Friday, December 10.