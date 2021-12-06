Mardi Gras! Galveston announces big beaded return for 2022

One of the biggest beaded bashes on the Texas coast is back. Galveston Island’s 111th Mardi Gras celebration will return to the Historic Galveston Strand District from February 18 through March 1, 2022, festival organizer Yaga’s Entertainment announced.

Known throughout Texas was Mardi Gras! Galveston, the third largest Mardi Gras celebration in the United States is expected to draw more than 350,000 attendees for two weekends of live concerts, parades, balcony parties, elegant balls, and new festive additions.

As CultureMap previously reported, the annual event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musical headliners for the festival’s concert lineup include platinum-selling rock band 3 Doors Down; country artist Matt Stell; and noted Tejano group Siggno, which will star at Mardi Gras! Galveston’s annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage (Sunday, February 20, 2022).

Tickets (starting at $11.50) are now on sale online for general weekend admission and balcony access.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will once again benefit charitable causes such as The Sunshine Kids, Shriners Hospital for Children, Galveston Education Foundation, Texas A&M Maritime Academy, and local firefighters.

For those concerned about the environment, this year, festival organizer Yaga’s Entertainment has launched “Beads for Needs.” The bead recycling program aims to remove Mardi Gras beads out of the trash while giving students from Ball High School’s Life Skills Program the opportunity to build a business from the ground up and become self-sufficient.

Meanwhile, submissions are open for the SC Inman Mardi Gras! Galveston 2022 Official Poster Contest. The poster contest is an annual artistic competition open to any US citizen 16 years or older. Contestants are asked to submit an official Mardi Gras! Galveston poster design.

The winning poster will be reproduced as a commemorative poster to be released as part of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2022; the winning artist will receive a $1,000 award. Submissions will be accepted until January 13, 2022.

For more information, visit the official Mardi Gras! Galveston site.