Uptown Holiday Lighting returns with dazzling lights, fireworks, and festive fare

With the advent of the holidays, Houstonians are looking to light it up this season (check out our holiday lights guide here). Perfect timing, then for the return of a beloved Houston holiday lighting ceremony.

Inner Loopers and holiday-loving Houstonians can gather at the 33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting, taking place along Post Oak Boulevard (between San Felipe and Westheimer) from 4 pm to 7 pm Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, November 25.

Attendees can expect an appearance by Santa, who’ll light the 300 custom trees. The free family event includes shopping and holiday treats, awards for the best balcony, strolling street entertainers, Art Cars, holiday gift booths, music, and a dazzling light show and fireworks spectacle.

Some fun facts: Each of the 300 20-foot-tall trees contains 250 individually controllable LED light units, each one made of multiple individual LED diodes.

Speaking of tech, the light show will require the coordination of nearly 1,000,000 LEDs — up to 40 times per second — with more than 16 million color possibilities across 1.7 miles of Post Oak Boulevard, a release notes.

As the event sees thousands along Post Oak Boulevard, ride sharing or parking at the the Northwest Transit Center or Westpark/Uptown Transit Center and taking the METRORapid Silverline is advised. Free parking is available throughout the Uptown area.

Additionally, drivers can expect road closures on sections of Post Oak Boulevard beginning 10 am Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving) through 7 am Friday, November 26.

Those interested can stay up-to-date by visiting www.uptown-houston.com or following Uptown Houston on Instagram, Twitter, or on Facebook.