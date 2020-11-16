Rockin' Heights music venue unleashes new socially distanced fall concert series

After the success of earlier concerts, one Houston venue recently announced a variety of music and comedy acts through December.

The popular White Oak Music Hall (2915 N. Main St.), located in The Heights, is taking advantage of its large lawn space to schedule a second wave of artists to play its socially distanced GRID Concert Series.

They will kick off Saturday, November 21 when Houston native and Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen performs with another Houston native and up-and-coming country crooner Max Flinn, set to release his album, Meant to Be, in 2021.

The following weekend will feature Texas country mainstay William Clark Green with support from Dallas singer-songwriter Mitchell Ferguson.

Wednesday, December 2 will bring the electrifying live act, the southern soul of St. Paul and the Broken Bones, in full comeback mode after they had their Party on the Plaza appearance in the spring cancelled due to COVID.

For hard rock fans, Friday, December 4 will showcase Shinedown members Smith & Myers with support from J.R. Moore & Zack Mack.

Country star and Conroe-raised Parker McCollum takes over the lawn stage on Saturday, December 5 for an early and late show.

Mixing it up, comedy star Bill Burr — most recently seen in a great Season 1 episode of The Mandalorian and The King of Staten Island — will perform two shows, a sold out Sunday, December 6 date and an additional one on Monday, December 7.

Friday, December 11 showcases East Texas-raised country-rocker Koe Wetzel and Oklahoma country singer Read Southall performing acoustic sets.

This comes after sold-out shows by Americana singer-songwriter Shakey Graves and dance act Major Lazer. At those performances, White Oak staff followed City of Houston guidelines for hosting outdoor public gatherings. That includes metal platforms being placed throughout a grid that separates parties from each other by 6 feet in all directions.

Other guidelines include a reduction of capacity to 25 percent, online and contactless food and beverage ordering delivered by waitstaff, staggered entry, mandatory face coverings, and other safety and sanitation measures. These measures will be in place for the new round of shows.

Tickets to all shows include a package of six admission tickets and a 7-foot by 7-foot grid. A limited selection of larger, premium grid spots include a package of 10 admission tickets.

Tickets to all shows are on sale at www.whiteoakmusichall.com.