Houston's most spectacular winter light shows dazzle for the holidays

The cool temps, the pumpkin spice, the Christmas decorations — the holidays are here. That means it’s the perfect time to don a winter coat and stroll through some dazzling, sparkling holiday light displays around town.

From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to a wondrous spectacle at Houston Botanic Garden, these 12 events are sure to light up Yuletime.

Dasher's Lightshow

Formerly Rudolph's Lightshow (all the reindeer will get a turn helming this), this drive-thru light show includes light tunnels, snowmen and acres of land. These lights will also be merrily synced to your favorite holiday tunes. Runs through December 31. 6 pm.

Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston’s holiday light extravaganza returns for its third year with exciting new wonders. Guests will experience two high-tech, kinetic light shows where dozens of suspended lights move in precise choreographed sequences to music above the Main Plaza. Runs through January 2. 6 pm.

The Galleria Christmas Tree

The 55-foot tree just had its ceremonial lighting, featuring 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments in a variety of colors and shapes. The installation took more than 24 hours of work by 45 men and women. And don't forget about the 1,000 branches that were hand-fluffed! 10 am.

Holiday in the Gardens at Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens is once again bringing out all the good stuff this holiday season. Look for the Festival of Lights, holiday 3-D films, an arctic slide, train rides, pictures with Santa, and nightly fireside s'mores. Runs through January 2. 4 pm.

Holiday Lights in Clay Family Eastern Glades

This spectacle will feature oversized ornaments, tinsel-wrapped light poles, and colorful tree lights. This year, the holiday light display will make its way around the Eastern Glades’ entire half-mile, Promenade natural surface pedestrian path, encircling nine acres of open space, native plantings, and habitat. Runs through January 3. 6 pm.

The Light Park

This park features a large, animated holiday light show along with the world’s largest 700-foot animated LED tunnels. The parks, with locations both in Spring and Katy, feature a unique light show synced and choreographed to holiday music on a dedicated music station, K-GLO, the North Pole’s No. 1 hit radio station. Runs through January 2. 5:30 pm.

Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden

Get ready to enjoy magical light displays set along a beautifully illuminated path winding through the Garden this holiday season. The captivating illuminations — including installations unique to Texas created by local and international artists — will dazzle the senses. Runs through January 2. 5:45 pm.

Magical Winter Lights

Over at Baytown's Houston Raceway, this will feature such landmarks as the entrance castle, dinosaur exhibits, and Houston’s beloved displays. Family-friendly experiences include the Santa and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, Ice Sisters meet and greet, cultural performances, carnival rides, food and games, music, and dino rides. Runs through January 2. 5 pm.

Marriott Marquis Houston presents Texas Winter Lights

This interactive light experience will feature light displays, walk-through experiences, and selfie stations. There will be a nostalgic holiday-themed movie every Thursday, nightly snowfall, and a winter-themed dining menu filled with signature cocktails, dinner, and dessert. Runs through January 3. 5 pm.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Sugar Land promised to dazzle with more than three million lights, eight themed areas, holiday shopping, great food, holiday movie nights, a carnival, appearances from Santa and much more. Runs through January 9. 6 pm.

Winter Wanderland

This event kicks off on November 19 with a program at 6 pm at City Hall, facing Bagby. After the short program, where they will turn on the holiday lights (100,000 twinklng LED lights installed between Lamar & Franklin!), stroll down the newly renovated corridor and experience tons of activities along the way. Runs through January 2. 6:30 pm.

Zoo Lights at Houston Zoo

Head over to Houston Zoo as they celebrate 10 years as one of Houston’s best loved holiday traditions. Stroll through the beautiful zoo grounds as you take in the sights and sounds this holiday season. (The zoo animals will be enjoying a full night’s slumber.) Runs through January 9. 5:30 pm.