The holidays are here, and it's time to "unwrap downtown" and celebrate a little more merrily than you ever have before. This holiday season, the Houston Downtown Management District invites Houstonians and visitors alike to get in the spirit with dozens of special events in downtown.

Take a look at what's happening during this sensational season:

Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street

November 19, 2021-January 2, 2022

Discover the magic of the season by embarking on a festive adventure under the stars and lights. You won’t want to miss Houston’s newest holiday destination, a series of unique illuminated attractions along Bagby Street from Lamar to Franklin that utilize more than 100,000 twinkling LED lights. Signature elements include giant angel wings on the side of the Central Library, constellation arches at Sam Houston Park, an 80-foot light tunnel across from Hobby Center, and more.

Main Street Lights

November 19, 2021-January 2, 2022

Stroll along Main Street and take in the twinkling lights bringing the holiday spirit to downtown. From the larger-than-life "NOEL" at Main Street Square to the sparking trees and banners guiding you from Dallas Street to Commerce Street through the Historic District, there’s no place like downtown Houston for the holidays.

Mistletoe on the Go!

November 19, 2021-January 2, 2022

Pucker up: Texas’ biggest mistletoe ball is coming back to downtown this holiday season. Mistletoe on the Go!, a 150-inch ball of kiss-inducing greenery hanging from a 15-foot-tall candy cane, is located at Market Square Park. Passersby are invited to stand under the massive ball and kiss — just because! Share your smooches using #XOmistletoe.

72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, November 25, at 9 am

A 72-year-old holiday tradition, the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade showcases the community and entertains thousands of parade-goers with floats, marching bands, and more. Decorative floats, talented marching bands, high-flying balloons, and other uniquely artistic entries will take over downtown for this special day of celebration. The parade route begins at Lamar and Smith.

Thing-A-Ma-Jingle on Main Street

Friday, November 26, 5 pm-midnight

The Houston Downtown Management District is shutting down Main Street between Commerce and Rusk for this holiday tradition, which promises a night of 21-and-up fun galavanting through downtown Houston’s Historic District and beyond. The giant block party will feature a night market presented by HTX Boss Babes, "carol-oke," art and art cars, a mechanical reindeer ride, photo ops with hipster Santa, lighting projections, and much more. In addition to the celebrations on the street, event-goers can enjoy food and drink specials and live music at area bars and restaurants.

Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular

Saturday, December 4, at 5 pm

This spectacular — and free — event is a holiday tradition of music, Santa, fireworks, and family fun, leaving behind a towering holiday tree that glows with lights, shimmering ornaments, and a stunning star topper to light up the streets of downtown Houston.

The ICE at Discovery Green, powered by Green Mountain Energy

Daily from November 12-January 30

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston while skating on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green. Non-motorized wheelchairs are welcome at this magical winter tradition. Sales support the Discovery Green Conservancy. Tickets start at $15, skate rental included. Visit discoverygreen.com for dates and times.

Bank of America Screen on the Green

Thursdays at 7 pm

Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and enjoy a free family movie (including some holiday classics) under the stars in the city’s coolest park.

A Christmas Carol

November 19-December 29

Houston’s seasonal favorite returns to the Alley Theatre with a re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve.

The Nutcracker

November 26-December 22

Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker is a grand spectacle of opulence and one of the most splendid versions of this holiday classic ever staged. It boasts hundreds of roles and myriad exquisite details that will leave you discovering something new in every performance by the Houston Ballet at the Wortham Theater.

---

Find additional information about holiday shopping, decor, and other special events at www.downtownhouston.org.