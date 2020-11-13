Venture over to CityCentre this November and December for some new takes on annual events, from ice skating to singing trees to ways to ring in 2021.

Glisten Ice Rink

From Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22, the CityCentre plaza is freezing over for the weekend. Head to the plaza early to pick up your wristband with a 20-minute time slot, then go eat lunch and do your holiday shopping before coming back to the plaza when it is your time to skate. Hours of operation are Friday from 2-9 pm, Saturday from 10 am-9 pm, and Sunday from 12-6 pm.

Holiday in the Plaza

Come visit with Santa from 12-5 pm on Saturday, November 28, during Holiday in the Plaza presented by Sewell Cadillac. Santa will kick off the festivities when he arrives in his Sewell Cadillac at noon to spread holiday cheer and pose for pictures. You can help fill Santa's Cadillac with new, unwrapped toys to be donated to Texas Children's Hospital West Campus in exchange for a complimentary picture with Santa.

The Singing Trees

All December long, CityCentre sparkles with light thanks to the new Singing Trees located behind Urban Outfitters, between Fellini and Paper Source. These trees have special lights that react to sound, creating a glistening experience sure to bring some extra joy.

Noon Year's Eve

Welcome the new year in the plaza with a family-friendly Noon Year's Eve celebration on Thursday, December 31, from 11 am-1 pm, in partnership with Texas Children's Hospital West Campus. Dance with a DJ and enjoy activities from various COVID-friendly vendors.

New Year's Eve

The excitement begins at 9:30 pm with a live music concert in the plaza and a countdown to the new year. There won't be any fireworks this year, but check out the New Year's Eve packages at The Moran Hotel for a truly special experience. If crowds are a concern, please tune into @citycentrehou for the Instagram Live event, which includes enjoying the concert and countdown from the safety of your home.

Please wear a mask, even outdoors, as social distancing may be limited at some events.