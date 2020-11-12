Texas-based Cinemark hosts Christmas movie marathon through the holidays

The coronavirus may have put a damper on the Hollywood movie-making machine, but one of the largest movie theater chains has figured out a creative way to keep the entertainment rolling through the holidays.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., who are based in Plano, will screen the most iconic holiday films, for both public screenings and private events you can book for yourself.

From now through January 7, Cinemark will screen more than two dozen holiday family films, including:

Elf

Love Actually

The Polar Express

It’s A Wonderful Life

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

A Christmas Story

Christmas Vacation

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Are some of these on TV? Maybe. Is there any substitute for seeing a movie on the big screen? No there is not.

For the full list of more than 25 holiday classics, visit cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app. Obviously, not all of them will be screening simultaneously at every one of their nearly 300 theaters across the U.S., but you will have absolutely no problem finding a holiday film if you want one. The full list of theaters is at www.cinemark.com/theatre-reopening-schedule.

Also through the holidays, Cinemark will show classic Disney movies as follows:

November 11-19: Pixar's Toy Story

November 13-26: Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy

November 20-December 3: The Santa Clause

November 25-December 10: Frozen

Ticket prices are cheap: $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. They're also doing giveaways such as buy one get one free through November 20.

You can also host a Private Watch Party, which allows you to rent an auditorium for up to 20 people to watch a film of your choice. Pricing begins at $99, and there's no minimum concession purchase. Book the theater at cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

They're also offering the chance to win a free Private Watch Party by playing a game on the Cinemark website on November 25; to participate, go to cinemark.com/holiday.

Cinemark CEO Wanda Gierhart Fearing says that the company is feeling the gratitude that goes with the holidays.

"We know this year's Thanksgiving celebrations may look different for everyone, and our Private Watch Parties offer the perfect gathering for friends and family, especially as we bring back everyone's favorite films for this time of year," Fearing says.