Massive downtown holiday block party boasts shopping, singalongs, and (Hipster) Santa

While it may be hard to believe, the holiday season is here. With that in mind, and ahead of shopping frenzies, Downtown District is throwing a holiday bash for adults that features music, IG-worthy moments, rides, and a visit from Santa … well, Hipster Santa.

Thing-A-Ma-Jingle, happening Friday, November 26, is a giant Downtown Historic District block party that will shut down Main Street. Things kick off at 5 pm with the Night Market (Preston Street between Milam and Main) that’s hosted by HTX Boss Babes and State Line Designs. Expect photo ops, DJs, and shopping from some 80 vendors until 10 pm. (Who needs the mall?)

Later, partiers can sing along with “carol-oke,” a mobile karaoke team of elves traveling around Main Street. Look for a pedi cab decked to the halls —with a real Christmas tree on the back — for the songsters.

Then, make way to mechanical reindeer, to claim the title of champion of a truly Texas Christmas ride (talk about an IG story). Folks can make a splash by suiting up and

splattering paint on the walls of the splatter paint tent in a community art event. For a fee, visitors can go all Jackson Pollock and create their own personal splatter painting to take home.

Downtown emcee, raconteur, and bingo-calling maestro Mills McCoin and his sidekick Cornbread will quiz area bar patrons on Christmas-themed trivia questions for prizes.

Speaking of Instagram, merrymakers can snap pics with art cars parked along Main Street and with Hipster Santa — who we hope is sporting an ugly sweater and a super-curled moustache.

All the fun and libations are sure to create some fuzzy feelings; good thing Texas’ largest mistletoe ball will be at Market Square Park, no?

For more information on Thing-A-Ma-Jingle, visit www.downtownhouston.org.