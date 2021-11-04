Here are the top 13 things to do in Houston this weekend

By rights, Houston should be celebrating an Astros World Series victory. Alas, it was not meant to be, but plenty of activities vie for your attention on this crisp, sunny weekend.

Look for a massive art sale and experience, myriad art openings, live music, exotic cars, and a disco dinner. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, November 4

Art on the Avenue

With nearly 500 original works from more than 250 local artists, Art on the Avenue is Houston's “buy local” fundraiser. This year’s Art on the Avenue will be a hybrid event, offering Houstonians the opportunity to attend and bid online or in-person during open exhibition hours. Thursday night's exclusive preview event will offer art enthusiasts the first look at the exhibition and sale, which continues with a party on Friday and open hours on Saturday. 6 pm (10 am Saturday).

The Menil Collection presents Marion Barthelme Lecture Series: Hilton Als

The Menil Collection will host writer, critic, and curator Hilton Als as the speaker for the museum’s Marion Barthelme Lecture Series. Based on his primary research at the Menil Archives and in the museum’s collection, the talks will explore the history and cultural context of the exhibition "Some American History." If you were a fan of Als’ writing in The New Yorker or his memorable 2013 book of essays White Girls, this is worth checking out. 6 pm.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala: Connecting Houston

This gala will honor BBP Board Members Rev. Harvey Clemons, Jr., Anne Whitlock and Gloria Zenteno for their leadership in spearheading the organization’s diversity and equity initiatives. It will also celebrate BBP’s dedication to creating and stewarding vibrant parks and trails for all Houstonians to enjoy. Proceeds from this fundraising event will allow Buffalo Bayou Partnership to continue transforming, activating, and maintaining Buffalo Bayou along the 10-mile stretch from Shepherd Drive to the Port of Houston Turning Basin. 6:30 pm.

Friday, November 5

The Moody Center for the Arts presents Jasmine Hearn

Jasmine Hearn’s durational solo, N I L E : Red Riverbed Run Deep Witness Root, will be presented in the Moody galleries and terrace, and features movement, contemplation, singing, and sound. A three-time Bessie Award-winner, Hearn presents this interactive dance performance in conjunction with the fall exhibition, Kapwani Kiwanga: "The Sand Recalls the Moon’s Shadow." 5:30 pm.

Houston Police Foundation presents 13th Annual True Blue Gala

The annual True Blue Gala, hosted by Houston Police Foundation Chairman Tilman Fertitta and Police Chief Troy Finner, is an evening benefiting the heroic men and women of the Houston Police Department. Funds from this event help provide advanced training, specialized equipment, and much needed technology. This year’s gala will feature training demonstrations from HPD’s elite units, including SWAT, Bomb Squad, Helicopter, the Special Response Group, K-9, Mounted Patrol, Solo Motorcycles, and a host of others. 7 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Songbook

With his magnetic charisma, expressive scat singing, and incredible trumpet skills, Louis Armstrong changed music forever and made the whole world smile. Audiences can travel back to the golden age of jazz as Byron Stripling salutes Satchmo with recreations of iconic hits like “What a Wonderful World,” “Basin Street Blues,” “Mack the Knife,” and “Hello Dolly.” The Saturday performance will be available to livestream. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, November 6

Foto Relevance presents Xuan-Hui Ng: "Interludes" opening day

The Singaporean, Tokyo-based artist's serendipitous landscapes capture transient moments of beauty within the vastness of nature. Propelled to begin creating art as a way to seek solace from loss, the artistʼs desire to preserve this fleeting beauty mirrors a desire to preserve precious memories in the same manner. These quiet scenes offer a shared sense of tranquility to the viewer, an invitation to be part of a deeply personal moment, and a universal appreciation of the world we live in. On display through Saturday, January 8. 11 am.

Cross Creek Ranch presents Gumbo Cook-Off

“Krewes” will go head-to-head at Cross Creek Ranch to see which gumbo recipe reigns supreme during a Gumbo Cook-Off benefitting the Fulshear Police Foundation. Attendees will be able to taste and vote on their favorite gumbos while enjoying live Zydeco music, live and silent auctions, food vendors, classic cars, fire trucks, police vehicles, games, and more. Admission is free. 1 pm.

Houston Early Music presents The Art of Counterpoint: Bach & Zelenka

Houston Early Music will present a performance by Kleine Kammermusik, an ensemble known for creating events with a historic flavor. Kleine Kammermusik's concert will showcase woodwind chamber gems from two High Baroque figures: Johann Sebastian Bach and Jan Dismas Zelenka. Each composer has a legacy of profound counterpoint — setting different melodic lines against each other — and also for brilliant melody, deft harmonic interplay and musical drama. 7:30 pm.

Sunday, November 7

Houston Exotic Auto Festival

Houston Exotic Auto Festival is the city's ultimate show of private exotic automobiles, luxury dealerships, high-end aftermarket, and elite non-automotive brands. Exotic and ultra-luxury car owners and collectors will enjoy the unique opportunity to celebrate their masterpieces in front of the most enthusiastic and demanding audience. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the best automobiles, SUVs, off-road, and motorcycles in Houston under various categories. 11 am.

Italian Cultural & Community Center Open House

The Italian Cultural & Community Center will host an afternoon of all things Italian at their Open House. Visitors can meet the staff, discover the magic of the Italian language through demo classes, play Italian tombola, mingle with native speakers, listen to arias performed by UH Moores School of Music students, and grab a drink and light refreshments. One lucky guest will go home with a special prize. 2 pm.

Xin Chao One Year Anniversary

Xin Chào is turning one, and they’re celebrating by throwing a big, one-year anniversary bash. There will be free food, prizes, games, and a lion dance at 6 pm to bring good fortune in the upcoming year (and let’s be serious—we can all use a little luck right about now). Also, in addition to a few tried-and-true favorites, Xin Chào will be serving a special menu consisting of brand new items — fried rice with your choice of lobster or smoked beef rib, grilled mushroom skewers, salmon crudo, and crème brulée. 3 pm.

Berg Hospitality Group presents Supper Club at The Annie | Disco Inferno

Put your boogie shoes on for our next Supper Club featuring Disco Inferno songs by the Richard Brown Orchestra, with singers Kelley Peters, Bob Luna, Evelyn Rubio and Clayton Mabin. Don your favorite disco/'70s attire and join our special guest and emcee, Derrick Shore, for a fantastic night with a delicious, 3-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia. 5 pm.