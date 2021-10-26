Houston-area attraction scares up spot among top haunted houses in the U.S.

What’s scarier than a haunted house? An unsafe haunted house.

Fortunately, the Haunted Attraction Association (yep, it’s a thing.) has come up with a safety-minded list of the 45 top-rated haunted attractions in the U.S., and a Houston-area spot — Creepy Hollow Haunted House in Rosharon — is among them.

The association certifies haunted attractions based on 10 criteria, including protection of customers and education of industry professionals — because there’s nothing more frightening than an unschooled haunted house carney, except maybe actually hazardous spook show.

An attraction must be a member of the association to be considered for the list.

“The safety of our guests is the No. 1 priority,” says John Eslich, owner of Factory of Terror in Canton, Ohio, and former president of the association. “The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests.”

A little about Creepy Hollow: This freaky destination boasts three terrifying haunted houses at one location, including: The Scare Factory, Dark Woods, and Pitch Black. Guests can enjoy the haunts, freak shows, fire shows, midway carnival, oddities museum, the Voodoo Dance Club, and more.

Two other places in Texas appear on the Haunted Attraction Association’s list of certified haunted houses: 13th Floor Haunted House in San Antonio, and House of Torment in Austin.