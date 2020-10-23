Discovery Green chills out with return of popular holiday ice skating

An icy annual holiday tradition is making a triumphant comeback downtown just in time for the holiday season. Discovery Green has announced the return of The Ice powered by Green Mountain Energy, the popular skating event.

The new season runs November 13 through January 31, 2021. It’s a major move for Discovery Green, as The Ice is the first large-scale event to be held at the park since the onset of the pandemic.

Discovery Green has implemented the following several protocols to ensure safety, according to a press release:

Tickets must be purchased in advance beginning Wednesday, October 28, online at discoverygreen.com/ice to ensure contactless ticketing.

Guests must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter the venue. (Skating guests under the age of 12 may have one parent or guardian accompany them. This person will be asked to stay in a public viewing area while the minor skates.)

Skaters and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times. If a guest does not have a mask, one will be provided.

Ice rink capacity has been restricted to 50 percent to allow for social distancing.

A number of changes in the venue have been made to allow for social distancing while changing shoes and skates.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.

Ice rink staff procedures have been revised to allow for social distancing and monitoring. Equipment and touchpoints in the facility will be thoroughly sanitized at regularly scheduled intervals.

As fans are aware, the rink hosts a variety of theme nights. Skaters can look forward to opening night (November 13); $8 cheap skate nights (Mondays, November 16 and 30, December 7 and 14, and January 4, 11, and 25); Skating with the Stars (Tuesdays, November 17 and 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, and January 5, 12, 19, and 26) Music Trends through the Decades with DJ Mohawk Steve (Wednesdays); Skate with Santa! (Thursdays, December 3, 10, 17, and 24); and Friday Nights DJs (Fridays, excluding Christmas Day).

“In these stressful times, the Discovery Green Conservancy is thrilled to be able to provide a little bit of excitement and outdoor activity for Houstonians in a safe and thoughtful manner,” said Barry Mandel, president for the Discovery Green Conservancy, in a statement. “Holiday traditions like skating on The Ice powered by Green Mountain Energy are so important for the mental health of children and adults alike.”