Beloved East End Street Fest honors local Latino legend in virtual event

Some of Houston’s most beloved Latino artists will toast a thriving and burgeoning local neighborhood during a very 2020 spin on a street festival. The East End Street Fest, an eight-year tradition that celebrates Hispanic music, food, art, and culture, is pivoting to a virtual event this year, the East End Improvement Corporation and East End Houston Cultural District announced.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, October 17 at 3 pm. The three-hour virtual festival will be streamed on the East End Street Fest website, social platforms, and also on Houston Media Source and HTV’s public access television channels.

Music comes courtesy of Latino artists such as headliner Zenteno Spirit; the band will pay homage to East End legend, Norma Zenteno, with a mix of jazz, funk, and rock. Attendees can also expect artists like David de la Garza, a four-time Grammy award-winner famous for his work with the internationally renowned Tejano band, La Mafia. Nick Gaitan, a bassist/songwriter from Southeast Houston, will bring a mix of Tejano, country, swamp-pop, rock n’ roll, and soul.

Meanwhile, Ambassador International Ballet Folklorico will showcase dance performances from all over Texas and Latin America.

Immediately following the festival, the East End Houston Cultural District will debut a short documentary on the life, music, and legacy of Roberto and Norma Zenteno and their family, according to a press release.

“In 2020, East End Street Fest will be celebrating nine years of bringing the community together and showcasing the arts and culture of this historic corner of Houston,” said Veronica Chapa Gorczynski, president of the East End District, in a statement. “A year without the street fest was hard to imagine. Houston is known as a resilient community, and so is the East End. This year, we invite everyone to join us from the comfort and safety of their homes and enjoy the eclectic performances of our friends and neighbors.”