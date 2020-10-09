Sawyer Yards Drive-in scares up thrilling new Halloween movie lineup

While not everyone dons a costume for Halloween, many can agree that a scary movie is a completely apropos way to toast the season. With that in mind, Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club has released its popular Halloween week schedule at The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards (2302 Summer St.).

This new lineup runs from October 19 through November 1; tickets are available for purchase online. In keeping with the theme, guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from any of the Halloween classics on tap that week.

The big finale will, of course, be on October 31 with two fan favorites perfect for a haunting drive-in experience: Hocus Pocus and the original 1978 Halloween.

Fans can expect festive food and concession options from The Burger Joint and El Patio. Guests will also be treated to events such as the popular Community Screening every Sunday night: tickets are $5 per vehicle for the 9:45-10 pm show with all proceeds donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter organization, according to a press release.

Doors open one hour prior to all 7:30 pm screenings and 30 minutes prior to the 9:45-10:30 pm screenings.

Tickets are $28 or $35 per vehicle regardless of occupancy, depending on seating preference. For a late-night-date-night Sunday through Thursday, the venue offers $20-per-vehicle tickets (for 2 people) for all 9:45-10:30 pm screenings.

Here are the special Halloween screenings:

October 19: Hocus Pocus; Clue

October 20: The Monster Squad; Scary Movie

October 21: Casper; Ghostbusters

October 22: Hocus Pocus; Eve's Bayou

October 25: Monsters Inc.; Blade (Community Screening)

October 26: The Addams Family; The Conjuring

October 27: Halloweentown; Beetlejuice

October 28: Hocus Pocus; Ghost

October 29: Roula & Ryan Road Show Halloween Edition: Friday the 13th (Double feature)

October 31: Hocus Pocus; Halloween

November 1: Coco (Dia De Los Muertos Early Celebration); Gremlins (Community Screening)