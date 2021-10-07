Here are the top 13 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend offers plenty of outdoor activities to pair with the potentially glorious weather. Look for fun cultural festivals, Oktoberfest at RenFest, outdoor movies, and more.

Speaking of the great outdoors, Sunday is World Mental Health Day. Dr. Cory Walker, chief medical officer at The Menninger Clinic tells us that many scientific studies show that spending time in natural surroundings is good for mental health.

“The Houston area has many lovely public parks and green spaces, so plan a fun outing in nature with family or friends and know that it’s good for everyone’s mental health too,” she advises.

Have fun and get out there. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, October 7

The Original Greek Festival

Starting today, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral presents The Original Greek Festival, an annual celebration that’s been drawing visitors since 1966. From 5 pm to 10:30 pm on Thursday, and from 11 am to 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, you can join in on the festivities and grab some homemade eats like souvlaki, pastitsio, spanakopita, and baklava. The event also features a program full of live dance, music and tours of the cathedral.

42nd Annual Festival Chicano

The 42nd Annual Festival Chicano is a reflection of the artistic creativity that has developed in the Chicano cultural experience after centuries of influence from native peoples, Mexico, Europeans, and the U.S. Join the first night of the three-day event and enjoy performances from artists Little Joe y La Familia and Los Texmaniacs. The event begins at 7 pm.

Friday, October 8

Modest Mouse with Future Islands at White Oak Music Hall

Head to White Oak Music Hall to catch indie rock legends Modest Mouse as they tour on their latest album, The Golden Casket. Baltimore-based synthpop band Future Islands will open the show on the eve of the release of their album As Long As You Are, which drops Saturday. The show starts at 6 pm on the lawn. Tickets start at $45.

Kemah Boardwalk Presents Boo on the Boardwalk

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Halloween night, Kemah Boardwalk invites guests to celebrate the spooky season with frights for the whole family. With kid-friendly haunted houses, balloon artists, live music and more, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained. On weekends, kids can also go trick-or-treating and participate in craft activities like mini pumpkin decorating and mask art. Opens at 6 pm on Friday and at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, October 9

Bayou City Art Festival

This weekend, Bayou City Art Festival returns to welcome artists, patrons and supporters for Houston’s much-loved, two-day arts event. The festival offers patrons the opportunity to meet artists and explore original works from more than a dozen art disciplines, from painting and jewelry to sculpture and more. Featuring live music, food trucks and craft beer and wine gardens, the event unfolds on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Oktoberfest at Texas Renaissance Festival

The 47th annual Texas Renaissance Festival opens its gates this Saturday and welcomes guests with a celebration of Oktoberfest. Each weekend of the festival — which runs through November 28 — features its own theme, but it’s hard pass up an Oktoberfest-themed costume contest and bratwurst eating competition. The festival also features performances throughout the day, countless vendors and an array of festive fare, including their honey-baked turkey legs. Adult tickets start at $25.

Second Saturday at Sawyer Yards

Once a month Sawyer Yards opens the doors to its six studio building complex so visitors can explore an incredible selection of painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, clothing, mixed media and more. Meet the artists, learn about their work and process, and maybe even pick up a new piece for your own collection. Noon to 5 p.m.

Mixed Messages at POST

Head downtown for a celebration of performing arts at POST on Saturday. The event will feature performances by Houston Contemporary Dance Company, Houston Poet Laureate Outspoken Bean, and the ROCO String Quartet. Enjoy the performances and catch a glimpse of the brand new, strikingly designed complex. Doors open at 7 pm and performances begin at 8 pm.

Vendor Market Day at Lone Pint Brewery

Make a stop at Lone Pint Brewery for an afternoon of good eats and tasty brews. Starting at 3 pm, the brewery will host live music as well as several vendors and food trucks, including Reville Barbecue and Poundtown Pizza. To top it off, Lone Pint will offer up a special barrel release of their Bourbon Barrel Aged Gentleman’s Relish with Cocoa Nibs.

Sunday, October 10

Sweet Like Pan Dulce Pop-Up

Head to Tenfold Coffee Company for a unique pop-up experience created by Miradela, a Houston-based design brand operated by Gabriella Campos, the co-founder of HTX Boss Babes, a local organization that hosts events for women-owned businesses. The event will feature plenty of pan dulce and an interactive photo installation, as well as dozens of vendors offering tasty bites and drinks, one-of-a-kind accessories and more. The pop-up runs from 10 am to 3 pm.

Booze Can Sunday at Riel

The Montrose restaurant's monthly pop-up features guest chef Lyle Bento (Southern Goods, Trash Panda Drinking Club) who will be serving dishes such as poutine cheese sticks, a fried oyster po' boy, mussels in menudo broth, and a Korean army soup spring rolls that comes complete with hot dog, Spam, kim chi, and American cheese. The Riel kitchen will also be serving a Nashville hot shrimp roll, fried chicken wings, and clam chowder fries. As always, DJ Seek will keep the party going — so will the drink specials — while local artists display their work. 3 pm-close.

The Annie Café & Bar presents Supper Club at The Annie: Motown Review

Join Annie Café & Bar for their Supper Club, which reimagines the “dinner and a show” concept with a performance of Motown songs by Richard Brown Orchestra featuring Kelley Peters & Bob Luna and special guests Shawn Sounds & Christina Wells. Deborah Duncan will serve as special guest and emcee. Hear big band and swing classics while enjoying a 3-course prix fixe meal featuring dishes like braised beef short ribs and duck confit. Tickets are $195, seatings at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

Wind down your Sunday with a movie night at the Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown. Take a trip to Wakanda at 5:30 pm with Black Panther or revisit the Golden Age at 8:45 pm with Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood. Guests can choose their seating options and make sure to grab some popcorn to share. Tickets start at $17.50.