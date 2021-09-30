Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend's weather may prove to be a bit of a challenge. If it stays somewhat dry, look for some fun experiences, including a beer-fueled art show, a cool kid concert, a tribute to Friends, an outdoor market, jazz in the park, and Sunday polo.

Stay dry and enjoy — here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, September 30

Nigeria Masquerade Exhibition

Many Nigerian societies have a rich tradition of masquerades. They are normally portrayed in colorful robes accompanied by traditional dancers or music. The masks adorned are determined by tradition and beliefs. The second edition of this two-night exhibition highlighting the 60th anniversary of Nigeria's independence will host the launch of "Who's Who in Nigerian Diaspora" and be unique in nature representing key tribal groups from Nigeria. There will also be featured masquerades that include Egungun, Okonko, Ekpe and Eyo. 5 pm.

Art Show at Urban South - HTX

Celebrate the opening night of a month-long art show at Urban South Brewery. Art from a variety of local artists from Houston’s Hardy & Nance Studios (not to play favorites, but we hope a lot of stuff by Blue One Thirty will be on the premises) will be displayed in the Urban South taproom for one month (all art will be available for purchase). Opening night will feature $4 off beer flights and Allwayz Hungry will be onsite serving homemade pupusas. 6 pm.

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky presents “La Reunion”

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky has been inspiring people to reunite with loved ones with this pop-up, community experience, that makes it easy to safely share a meaningful in-person moment together again during moments that matter for la cultura. They have a curated selection of local craft and food vendors, live music and entertainment, an exclusive live art and sneaker customization experience with FILA and, of course, complimentary Buchanan's cocktails. 7 pm.

Friday, October 1

Mitzvah City Limits

Going down at Bellaire neighborhood eatery Betsy’s, Mitzvah City Limits (don’t you just love the name?) is a rock 'n' roll concert that will feature Houston's top tween musicians, benefiting the students with learning differences at Attucks Middle School, in an under-resourced area of Houston. The proceeds will be used to secure a Nook Pod, a structure designed to serve students with neurodiversity (dyslexia, ADHD, autism spectrum, dysgraphia, etc.). 5 pm.

Friends! The Musical Parody

This new musical lampoons the now-iconic, ’90s TV staple that celebrated the wacky misadventures of some 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It’s a seemingly typical day at Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. This delightfully naughty confection plucks the best moments from the show’s 10 years and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. 8 pm (2 and 8 pm Saturday; 2 and 7 pm Sunday).

Palace Social presents The Big Lebowski

Palace Social, Houston’s hottest entertainment destination, is hosting their first annual movie night, featuring the Coen brothers’ masterpiece stoner-bowling epic. Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume, and the top three winners will be rewarded with Palace Social game cards. The restaurant will be featuring specials on White Russians and 8th Wonder CBD seltzers, along with a beer and shot special. The kitchen will also be providing adult TV dinners during the movie, featuring The Palace Dude, a meatloaf sandwich, in addition to a chicken fried steak sandwich. 9 pm.

Saturday, October 2

The Houston Women’s March

The Houston Women’s March will serve as a peaceful protest of dire current events in Texas, including Senate Bill 8, which is tantamount to an unconstitutional ban on abortion; recently passed voter suppression laws; redistricting measures; discriminatory proposals harming the trans community; the inhumane treatment of immigrants along the border and throughout the state; attacks on Asian Americans; and more. Voter stations will be set up to encourage registration, inclusion and participation in the election process. 9 am.

Boheme Bazaar

Boheme, Montrose’s preeminent neighborhood patio bar and cafe is hosting a weekly treasure hunt every Saturday in October. This outdoor market under a beautiful shaded patio, offers a curated mix of vintage & modern adornments and decor — kimonos, intention jewelry, statement pieces, upcycled china, irresistible accessories and more presented by such vendors as Babe City Blooms, Kimono Zulu, The Blessings Gallery, etc. 11 am.

G Spot Gallery presents David A. Brown: "Sequence: drawings and photographs" opening reception

David A. Brown offers a succession of related shots or scenes developing a single subject or phase of a film story. This project deconstructs drawings and photographs into a familiar geometry by pushing and pulling depth of field, repetition, and composition. Over the past few years, he has been working on this series. Each piece starts off as a single drawing or photograph and it is abstracted through repetition. Creating this work is a meditative process which creates a sequence of images that he uses to create visual phrases. 6 pm.

Sunday, October 3

PrintMatters Houston presents Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints

PrintMatters Houston will present the return of its biennial steamroller event. This year’s artist theme is “2020 VISION.” The event will feature approximately 50 artists, with each artist providing a carved 3x5-ft. woodblock to be inked and printed live, using a two-ton steamroller as a printing press. The finished oversized prints will be displayed for viewing and available for purchase. In addition, there will be a PrintMarket where members of PrintMatters will display and sell their work inside of the museum during the event. 8 am.

Discovery Green Conservancy presents Jazzy Sundays in the Parks

Discovery Green is partnering with Buffalo Bayou Partnership, Emancipation Park Conservancy and DaCamera this fall to celebrate the legacy of jazz in Houston. This free, live music series is made possible by the Kinder Foundation. First on stage this weekend is Raquel Cepeda. Artists who are scheduled to perform later in the month include Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet, the Vanguard Collective and whoever else is part of the Mavis Staples Series Spectacular. 4 pm.

U.S. Polo Association presents Rosé Cup

Over at the Houston Polo Club, the Rosé Cup will feature a polo match, a player parade, expert announcing, a best hat contest, live music, champagne divot stomp at halftime and a special trophy presentation. Witness these two teams of the week go head to head, pony to pony! Ruth’s Chris (aka the best steakhouse with the oddest name) is the onsite concession, offering casual menu choices and a premium bar menu. 4 pm.