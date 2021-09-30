Houston's newest amusement park thunders into water park with 11 raucous rides

Attention kids, big kids, and anyone who loves a fun ride: Houston has a new amusement park. Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, the splashy destination, has announced “Big Rivers Fairgrounds,” its new theme park hot spot.

These new fairgrounds will boast 11 amusement park rides — from kiddie rides to thrill rides — slated to be installed over the next several weeks.

Most rides are expected to be ready for the anticipated “Christmas at Big Rivers” event, which runs November 26 through the end of Christmas, the park notes.

Some highlights of The Fairgrounds, according to press materials, include:

Rolling Thunder – a spinning rollercoaster

SPINdletop – a pendulum that swings riders a full 360 degrees

Lafitte’s Fury – a rocking pirate ship

Screaming Eagles – a family attraction where the rider controls the flight path

Seven more rides, from kiddie to thrill rides

Notably, The Fairgrounds will not replace Grand Texas, the planned, large-scale amusement park which will sit on some 140 acres. “The rides at the Fairgrounds will be a lot of fun for all ages, but the themed attractions of Grand Texas are still forthcoming,” said Monty Galland, founder of Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, in a statement.

Those interested in admission can score access with the purchase of the 2022 Big Rivers Waterpark Season Pass, available online.

As CultureMap previously reported, Big Rivers (23101 TX 242 in New Caney) includes an extensive waterpark with slides, lazy river and wave pool; as well as an adventure park that includes ziplines, a four-story challenge course, tallest outdoor climbing wall in Texas, Wild Isle, an obstacle course on a spring-fed lake, petting zoo, alligator habitat, giant maze, ax throwing, archery, and more.