Houston's favorite immersive Monopoly pop-up experience scares up new Halloween fun

With October fast approaching, one of the city’s most popular interactive events is getting ready to add some fright to its fun.

Houstonopoly, the life-sized game board pop-up dedicated to all things H-Town, returns to Rice Village with the usual board-game elements and now, a spooky Halloween theme.

Dubbed “Haunted Houstonopoly,” the new live-action experience opens Friday, October 1 at 2501 Rice Blvd. Visitors can expect the larger-than-life nostalgic Houston board game now decked out in seasonal decor, with family-friendly Halloween photo ops, according to a press release.

Advance tickets are on sale now.

During the day throughout October, “Trunk or Treat” weekends feature spooky surprises, activities like pumpkin painting, and trick or treating, where kids score candy and prizes as they traverse the massive, 10,000-square-foot game board. Kids in costume can even score a Best Costume prize, per an announcement.

Notably, producers say daytime is the best to get that perfect photo opp, as the event gets really dark (literally and figuratively) at night.

About that night time fun: Haunted Houstonopoly morphs into an interactive fright fest for 16-and-older souls when the sun sets. Sets change and creatures lurk in the darkness, waiting for players to roll the dice and attempt to make their way around the iconic game board.

For a little drama: One roll of the dice can send players through a creeped-out Haunted Circus or straight into the Graveyard.

Locals are encouraged to visit, as organizers say Haunted Houstonopoly will be the last chance for guests to check out the iconic Houston-themed game experience this year.

“Everyone had so much fun with the game and all the H-Town photo ops this summer, we can’t wait to share this awesome, spooky twist on the entire experience,” said Sherrie Handrinos, owner of Haunted Houstonopoly, in a statement.

“Everything during the day is filled with non-scary festive fun for kids and adults of all ages, with lots of great sets for Halloween photos, but at night, we flip the switch with haunted rooms and live actors, so if you like the thrill of a good scare, we dare you to enter.”

---

Kid-friendly daytime tickets start at $20; Haunted Night tickets for adults 16-and-over are $35. Each session experience will last one hour and 15 minutes, with 15-minute closures between sessions to sanitize sets and wipe down any items touched by guests and staff. For more information, visit the official site.