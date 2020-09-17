Hip Houston drive-in theater revs up new location in The Heights

Houston's Best Little Drive-In has a new home. The drive-in movie theater has relocated from its original home in The Heights to a nearby spot in the Near Northside next to The Raven Tower.

Relocating comes with a number of advantages. First, capacity is up to 36 cars from the original 15. Also, the drive-in will soon begin screening movies seven nights a week (weather permitting). Best of all, snacks and drinks now come from The Raven Tower, which has a full selection of beer, hard seltzer, a daily frozen cocktail, and all the usual movie theater candy and popcorn.

What remains unchanged is the $30 per vehicle charge (advance purchase required), which grants access to as many people as the car has seatbelts for. The Best Little Drive-In also uses a LED video wall that the operator tout as offering a brighter, crisper image than other drive-ins.

This weekend's lineup features Isle of Dogs on Friday, September 18 and Get Out on Saturday, September 19. In the coming weeks, look for a series devoted to the films of native Houstonian Wes Anderson and a series featuring comedies written by and starring women that will start with Girls Trip. Friday nights feature “Friday Night Frights,” offering up “heart-pounding thrillers, horror, and suspenseful films,” according to Rachel Donelson of Generations A/V, which operates the event.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Generations A/V requires attendees to remain in their cars during the screening and to wear a mask when going to the Raven Tower for snacks or to use the restroom. On the plus side, they also allow people to keep their cars running so that attendees can watch the movie in air conditioned comfort.