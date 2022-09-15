Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend features a host of cultural celebrations, from Latino performing arts, a popular NPR political podcast, a milestone moment for the symphony, Hispanic heritage, jazz, and more.

Meanwhile, movie fans who want to also enjoy the weather can enjoy outdoor screenings downtown, while music fans can take in cool jazz and a meaningful Ukrainian benefit show. A local sports bar hosts a purr-fect pet and animal fundraiser, and a famed boutique hotel mixes in some cocktail classes.

Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, September 15

The Alliance presents United We Dine

The Alliance will host an international food and culture celebration that will highlight Houston’s diversity, while highlighting the important work the organization does to help refugees and underserved individuals in the community. Local restaurants will provide food sampling to give attendees the opportunity to virtually transport themselves to the countries and regions. During the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to watch live performances from the finest artists, representing various cultures from around the globe. 6 pm.

Arte Publico Press presents Showcase of Latino Performing Arts

Arte Público Press is celebrating 40 years of promoting literacy and reading through publishing excellence. In honor of the 40th anniversary, the nonprofit will host a showcase of Latino performing artists. This show will be a collaborative effort bringing together outstanding artists from the opera, symphony, ballet, and other performing groups to highlight the vibrant influence of Latin-American and Latino cultures. 6:30 pm.

NPR Politics Podcast Live

After a two year hiatus, the NPR Politics Podcast is headed back to the stage, featuring a panel of your favorite NPR voices: Ashley Lopez, Asma Khalid, Domenico Montanaro, Susan Davis and Tamara Keith. This all-star cast will dig into local and national midterm races, the big political news and issues in Texas and what they just cannot let go of. Join them for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the podcast is made, and a chance to put your questions to the pod squad. 8 pm.

Friday, September 16

Houston Art Gallery Association presents Fall Art Gallery Celebration

Join Foto Relevance and the Houston Art Gallery Association (HAGA) for this two-day, city-wide inaugural celebration. HAGA is composed of the finest art galleries in Houston, each with their own distinct programming, representing the most outstanding artists in Texas and around the world. This weekend, enjoy extended hours at many participating galleries across town. Foto Relevance will be open late on Friday. Admission is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. 11 am.

Alley Theatre presents Lend Me A Soprano

Ken Ludwig (The Three Musketeers, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express), America’s preeminent comedic playwright, debuts a “revisal” of his classic hit with women in the leading roles. This play is set in 1934 as Mrs. Lucille Wiley, General Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is ready to welcome world-famous soprano Elena Firenzi for her one-night only starring role in Carmen. Through Sunday, October 9. 8 pm (2:30 and 7:30 pm).

Houston Symphony presents Juraj Valčuha Inaugural Weekend: Verdi Requiem

For his first concerts as Music Director Designate, Juraj Valčuha shares a towering masterpiece from Italian opera master Giuseppe Verdi. Traversing a sweeping emotional arc from fiery anguish and grief to radiant joy and ultimate peace, this live performance is moving and cathartic, captivating and euphoric, poignant and profound. The concert will feature the Houston Symphony Chorus and vocalists Ana María Martínez, Marina Prudenskaya, Jonathan Tetelman, and Dmitry Belosselskiy. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday)

The Rustic presents Jungle Fire

The Rustic is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Los Angeles-based TropiFunk juggernaut Jungle Fire, for a night of dancing and live music. With a focus on Afro-Caribbean and West African rhythms, the diverse, musical and cultural backgrounds of Jungle Fire’s members reflect LA's unique international and multicultural mix of beats, sounds and flavors. The event is free with an RSVP, but guests are encouraged to arrive early as the event is majority standing room only. 8 pm.

Saturday, September 17

10th Annual Anita Sabedra Team Hope Walk

The Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Greater Houston Area Affiliate will be hosting this annual walk, at Middlebrook Greenbelt Park. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest, national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for Huntington's disease. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families. 9 am.

Craft Cocktail Class at La Colombe d'Or

Raise a glass to end summer and enjoy happy hour on the 10th floor of the La Colombe d’Or Tower, with hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, followed by a private cocktail masterclass with Bar No. 3 chief bartender Patrick Dougherty. At the cocktail workshop experience, you will learn the fundamentals and expert tips & tricks of cocktail making. Work closely alongside Dougherty with carefully curated ingredients and hand-selected bitters, seasonings and mixers. Tickets are $90 per person. 4 pm.

Discovery Green presents Screen on the Green

Discovery Green recently announced the fall schedule of Bank of America’s Screen on the Green. As part of the 15th anniversary programming, this season’s monthly lineup celebrates the diverse ages, interests, and cultures of visitors with family-friendly movies Selena, Monster House, and The Mitchells vs. The Machines. First up, it's that 1939 Judy Garland classic The Wizard of Oz. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics are encouraged. 7 pm.

The Houston Jazz Collective presents The Houston Jazz Festival

As part of the Houston Jazz Festival, the Houston Jazz Collective presents The American Masters Series, featuring the hardbop supergroup The Cookers, who will perform from their new record, Look Out!. Opening for the Cookers will be Nellie McKay, a soulful jazz musician, pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger who will perform from her album, Sister Orchid. The evening will also include the artwork of acclaimed artist Jack Whitten. 8 pm.

Sunday, September 18

Pet-a-Palooza at George Country Sports Bar

Join The Diana Foundation for fun, festivities, a selection of gourmet lunches (prepared by Picnic On The Green), and cocktails. Show your support through a variety of one or more options. Purchase a purple "Pet-A-Palooza Dog Tag Pendant" for $25, buy raffle tickets for an opportunity to win one of the multiple prizes, or bring a donation of essentials such as kitty litter, dog and/or cat food. All proceeds will benefit two fantastic pet charities: Friends For Life Animal Shelter & The Pet Patrol. Friendly, leashed pets are welcome. 11 am.

Mid Main Micro Marathon

The Mid Main Micro Marathon has taken the “run” out of running and left little more than the start and finish. The course, measuring a grueling 0.26 miles, can be hard on the system, so obviously participants will need a break or two (with breakfast tacos, dance parties, coffee, and more) to refuel as they make their way around the Mid Main complex. Finishers along with family and friends will be treated to beer and music by Allen Oldies Band, Brooklyn Twang, and more. The event benefits Animal Justice League. Noon.

Candlelight x UNHCR Presents Ukrainian Benefit Concert For Peace Fundraiser

Candlelight presents a two-show series of benefit concerts in favor of refugees by collaborating with UNHCR, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, with the objective of benefiting Ukrainian citizens affected by the humanitarian crisis, and the refugees who were forced to flee their country as a result of the war. All proceeds from this Candlelight series will be allocated to help refugees affected by this conflict. 6:30 and 9 pm.