World's biggest burlesque show by ravishing Dita Von Teese set to entice Houston next year

The world's biggest burlesque show is touring the U.S. in 2023 and that includes a stop in Houston: Glamorous burlesque queen Dita Von Teese will bring her Glamonatrix burlesque show to 19 cities across the U.S., kicking off on January 7 in Seattle, and stopping at Houston's Bayou Music Center on January 24.

According to a release, Houston will be one of three stops across Texas, also including the Dallas' Majestic Theatre on January 20 and Paramount Theatre in Austin on January 22.

The U.S. tour follows a 41-show overseas tour with stops in London, Monte Carlo, and Vienna.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, September 16 at Ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets beginning 11 am September 13 through 10 pm September 15 at www.citientertainment.com.

In addition to starring, Von Teese is also producer and director, and strives to elevate and modernize the typical 1940s typical burlesque show in an inspiring and uplifting way. That includes inclusive and multi-faceted casting, showcasing the talents of male, female, and gender-fluid performers from around the world to create a body-positive, celebratory show.

Hosted by Jonny McGovern ("Hey Qween!", "Go-Go for the Gold"), the Glamonatrix show includes extravagant production numbers from Dita and cast, including revered burlesque performers such as the legendary Dirty Martini, choreographer Alek Palinski, and Zelia Rose, one of the lead performers of Hamilton Australia.

Newcomers include Lana Kai Fox, Tosca Rivola, and Laszlo Major. Dita will be joined in select cities by special guests that include ballroom world champion Umario Diallo partnering Dita in a striptease Latin dance.

Costumes are by Jenny Packham, Mister Pearl, Alexis Mabille, and Catherine D’Lish, plus bespoke fetish footwear by Christian Louboutin, some on display as part of the Louboutin "L'Exhibition(iste)" in Monaco.

The tour dates are as follows:

January 7 – Seattle – Paramount Theatre

January 10 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

January 13-15 – San Francisco – Palace of Fine Arts

January 17 – Portland – Keller Auditorium

January 20 – Dallas – Majestic Theatre

January 22 – Austin – Paramount Theatre

January 24 – Houston – Bayou Music Center

January 27 – New Orleans – Orpheum Theatre

January 29 – Atlanta – Tabernacle

February 02 – Washington DC – Warner Theatre

February 4 – Toronto – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

February 7 – Montreal – Theatre Maisonneuve

February 09 – New York – Beacon Theatre

February 11 – Boston – Orpheum Theatre

February 14 – Chicago – Chicago Theatre

February 16 – Detroit – The Fillmore Detroit

February 18 – Louisville – The Louisville Palace

February 22 – El Cajon, California – The Magnolia

February 24 – Riverside, California – Fox Performing Arts Center

Von Teese is credited internationally with reviving burlesque, and setting a new benchmark for this great American art form with a sense of elegance, style and sophistication. She's written two books including New York Times bestseller Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour, considered requisite reading for pin-up, burlesque, and fashion fans, and is currently writing a third, Fashioning the Femme Totale.

She also can be seen performing her iconic Champagne Glass act in the film Don’t Worry Darling.