Here are the 10 best ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend in Houston

Labor Day weekend 2020 may be a little more subdued than many would've originally planned, but the good news is, folks are getting out.

This long weekend offers up plenty of art, music, shopping, and more — and social distancing is encouraged. Look for breezy outdoor markets, Victory Gardens, beloved art installations, live music, and more. Here are your picks for a fun — and safe — Labor Day weekend.

Friday, September 4

Feliz 15 Frida! 15th Annual Group Show at the Hardy & Nance Studios

The East End Studio Gallery and the Hardy and Nance Studios are ready for the annual Frida Kahlo salute, complete with a pop-up show in the gallery and a curated exhibit inspired by Frida's legacy, running through Saturday, September 12. There will be a limit of 15 guests every 30 minutes in the gallery. Sign up for your visiting time here. 3-9 pm.

Montrose Morning Market

You can never go wrong with a trip to this beloved market, located on 501 Lovett Blvd., where you can shop local vendors, enjoy live music and get tipsy off of complimentary mimosas. You can find local talented artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs in an indoor and outdoor space. 11 am-3 pm.

Saturday, September 5

First Saturday Arts Market

The longest-running, outdoor, monthly market will be back this weekend, located in the Historic Houston Heights at 530 W. 19th St. and Lawrence Street. Booths will be spaced 10 feet apart, showcasing paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and handcrafted items. Food trucks will be around, too. 11 am-6 pm.

The Orange Show and the Beer Can House

These two artistic environments/folk-art sites will open its doors this weekend. Tickets for both tours are $5 per person, children 12 and under free. They must also be purchased in advance through the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art's website or through the direct Eventbrite link. 10 am.

Sunday, September 6

HTX Swap Meet at Team Romel Studio

Come out to this event, where local artists and collectors will be buying, selling, and trading. We're talking books, art, records, T-shirts, other clothing, etc. If you are interested in selling your wares, $10 vendor spots are still available. 3 pm.

Labor Day Celebration and Fireworks Show at Kings Harbor

Kingwood's exciting, mixed-use destination will host this socially-distanced shindig, where the Harbor will implement social distancing "squares" to allow guests to relax and enjoy the evening six feet apart. TC and the Cannonballs will take the stage at 7 pm, and fireworks will begin promptly at 9:30 pm. 7-10 pm.

Monday, September 7

3 Degrees Runway Pop-up at Vino Lounge

The folks at niche boutique 3 Degrees Runway will be showing off the leather clutches and fannypacks that it usually highlights on its Instagram page at this pop-up. You can also customize a certain item, all while getting your sip on and sampling some various fine wines. 6-10 pm.

Harmony Creek at the Garage Bar

The Texas trio that focuses on classic, country music will be performing in Alvin. There will also be The Garage Bar Car Show, complete with all types of vintage and tricked-out cars and trucks. This certainly seems like a nice day out for all the gearheads in and around Houston. 1-5 pm.

Labor Day Market at Karbach Brewing Co.

Shop Local Market will host a “mini’ market over at the brewing company's beer garden. Artists and makers will be setting up shop in a nice, airy and spacious setting, where people can also get themselves a delicious, refreshing, Karbach beer. (Rodeo Clown Double IPA is our favorite from them.) Noon-5 pm.

Victory Garden Make & Take at Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum will be open throughout this weekend. However, on Labor Day, you can explore the museum's garden and start your own to bring home. A vital part of the WWII home front efforts, these gardens provided a private supply of fruit and vegetables for nearly 20 millions Americans during the war. 10 am-5 pm.