Texas' first construction-themed park digs into Katy with kid-friendly machinery

Kids can operate heavy machinery at this new theme park. Photo courtesy of Dig World

As CultureMap regularly reports, Houston is in the midst of a construction boom; indeed, Houston recently nailed ranking as busiest home construction market in America.

Fittingly, then, one of Houston’s biggest ‘burbs — in the midst of its own boom — has announced a new construction-themed adventure park. Dig World will operate in 3.5-acre site adjacent to Katy Mills Mall, per an announcement from Katy Mills.

Visitors can operate excavators, skid steers, UTVs, and more; kids can operate machinery themselves (of age and height appropriate) or with adult supervision. The park has a partnership with construction giant Mustang Cat. 

Along with construction equipment, the park will also boast a playground, a gem-mining station, a turf field with yard games, and other attractions.

The kid-friendly park will also be open for special events including field trips, community events, birthday parties, corporate outings.

“Katy Mills is the perfect location to open Dig World,” Lisa Connolly director of marketing and business development for Katy Mills tells CultureMap. “... We are excited for the many Katy West-Houston area families that will enjoy this truly unforgettable and immersive experience any time they visit Katy Mills.”

Fans can – what else — track the construction process of the park and get updates about the grand opening and other events on Dig World’s Instagram and online.

Those interested can pre-book birthday parties, field trips, or events by emailing  info@digworldtx.com.

