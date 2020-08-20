6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

As cinephiles know, movie theaters are slowly reopening around the state. However, we still think it’s a good idea to just stay inside and check out the many streaming things this weekend that are just a click away.

This week, look for a fun family flick, a biography on Tesla (not the car, the inventor), and lurid docuseries centering on a cult. Here are you best weekend streaming picks.

Movies

The Sleepover (Netflix)

Get ready for some family-friendly action and adventure with this comedy from director Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3). A couple of kids (Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins) and their friends go through one dangerous, unpredictable night when their stay-at-home mom (Malin Akerman), who they discover is a former thief living in the Witness Protection Program, gets forced to pull one more job with an ex-flame/partner-in-crime (Joe Manganiello). (Premieres Friday)

Tesla (IFC)

Director Michael Almereyda re-teams with Ethan Hawke (who starred in Almereyda’s contemporary version of Hamlet back in 2000) in this biopic on the life and times of inventor/electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. And don’t be surprised if you see smartphones and laptops pop up in this, as this film tells Tesla’s story in a very anachronistic fashion. Kyle MacLachlan, Eve Hewson, and Jim Gaffigan co-star. (Available to rent or buy on Friday)

Podcasts

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend (Team Coco/Earwolf)

Veteran late-night gabber Conan O’Brien recently launched the third season of his podcast, where he has extensive convos with celebrity guests and longtime comedy pals. In the first two seasons, he racked up quite the impressive guest list: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, even Michelle Obama. So far this season, he’s hollered at Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph, and comedian W. Kamau Bell.

Good for You with Whitney Cummings (self-distributed)

Acerbic comedienne (and co-creator of 2 Broke Girls) Whitney Cummings also has a podcast where she shoots the breeze with stand-up buddies and other celebs she admires. On the comedy side, she’s had everyone from Bill Burr to David Spade to Fred Armisen. But she’s also had good talks with rocker Dave Grohl, acclaimed actor David Oyelowo, author David Sedaris, award-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, and her 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings.

Television

Hoops (Netflix)

The latest adult-oriented, animated sitcom to come from the same streaming service that gave you Bojack Horseman comes from the mind of Ben Hoffman — aka trash-talking country singer Wheeler Walker, Jr. Jake Johnson (New Girl) assumes the voice of a foul-mouthed, high-school basketball coach trying to turn his crew of bumbling/fumbling youngsters into a winning team. Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, and Ron Funches co-star. (Premieres Friday)

The Vow (HBO)

For all you Wild Wild Country fans craving another docuseries about a cult that was into some messed-up, freaky/sneaky things, here’s one that’s right up your alley. Emmy-winning documentarians Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Square) chronicle the story of the NXIVM cult and its leader, who was recently convicted of sex trafficking and somehow managed to get actresses from that Smallville show in on this. (Premieres Sunday at 9 pm)