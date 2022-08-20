Houston's viral violin virtuoso fires up fierce fiddle for Hobby Center show to kick off new national tour

A global violin star who is setting social media on fire with his epic covers and TV hunk looks is kicking off a new tour where it all started: Houston.

Bayou City-based performer/YouTuber/TikTok star Demola the Violinist will launch a highly anticipated U.S. tour with a show at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts’s Zilkha Hall on Sunday, August 21 at 7 pm, along with the Sunrise Band and other artists. (Tickets are still available.) The weight of this particular Hobby gig is not lost on the man who has made appearances on national network TV.

“It is a dream come true,” Demola tells CultureMap. “It’s me living my visions clearly in real-time. It feels amazing and it’s a huge blessing to perform in such an elite venue.”

Adored across the world, the award-winning, multi-genre violinist artist brings his electric personality and musical talent to any festival, event, or private party (as evidenced by his social media pages). Fans praise his swagger, charm, and NFL-player physique, but mostly, his fusing of various timbres of Afrobeat, the colorful sounds of reggae, the animated bounce of hip-hop, and a bevy of buoyant pop tones.

Charismatic and a total natural on video, he is as comfortable launching into a classical music work as he is pivoting to an Ed Sheeran single (performed while strolling downtown) or the groove-infused Mark Morrison jam “Return of the Mack” — the latter spawning choice comments on YouTube. “Bruhhh if I knew this was possible with the violin back in elementary school,” exclaims one viewer, “I might of stuck with it! My mind is straight blown!!”

Those mad skills have earned him more than 2 million followers across social media, many who turn to his music for inspiration and entertainment. Several of his TikTok videos have gone viral. He also travels the world sharing his musical talent. “My tour is going good,” he says. “It’s amazing to see how much people love my music and react to my music when I perform. On tour, I get to see first-hand how much impact my music has on people.”

A native of Lagos (born Ademola Daniel Babafemi), Demola has been the official violinist for numerous award-winning, legendary R&B groups, including Tony! Toni! Tone and D’wayne Wiggins. And earlier this year, he released his latest album, titled Feel1ngs (watch him discuss it here).

While his work has taken him from opening for the Astros at Minute Maid Park, performing on Good Morning America, and gigging across the U.S. and abroad, the fan-first performer says he’s most looking forward to entertaining people right here on his home turf. “I have a whole production,” he promises. “It’s not your regular Demola. It is more. I’m not holding back anything.”

-----

Demola performs at 7 pm Sunday, August 21 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. For tickets and more information, visit the Hobby Center site.