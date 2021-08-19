Here are the top 11 things to do in Houston this weekend

On Saturday night, this very website will present A.D. Players' After Dinner Affair, a night full of good food, good friends and entertainment by some of the best performers from Houston, Nashville, Broadway and beyond. The dinner will take place in the George Theater lobby, followed by a show inside the theater.

That’s one fun thing that’s happening this weekend. Here is some other stuff:

Thursday, August 19

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Introducing: Janna Watson, Marina Dunbar and Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present a multimedia group exhibition introducing new artists Janna Watson, Marina Dunbar and Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova. The powerful abstractions included in this introductory exhibition evoke curiosity, while simultaneously providing a mode for visual meditation. Differing degrees of restraint, painterly movement and complex layering coalesce into three distinct bodies of work, united by their harmonious nature. On display through Monday, September 13. 6 pm.

Ishida Dance Company presents Faraway, So Close

This weekend at MATCH, Ishida Dance Company will present this evening of thought-provoking world premieres in contemporary dance. It will feature new works based on original poetic narratives that invite existential questions, choreographed by Ishida artistic director Brett Ishida, former Batsheva dancer and USC professor Bret Easterling and Australian native Danielle Rowe, a former principal with Houston Ballet. 8 pm.

Friday, August 20

Canvas and Cocktails at Margaritaville Lake Resort

There’s still plenty of summer left to soak up the sun and enjoy some of the fun activities happening at this Lake Conroe resort. Sip away on island-inspired cocktails as you create a one-of-a-kind canvas creation. Learn from local Conroe-area artists Crystal Thompson and Peggy Bennett. The event is open to resort guests for $35 per person; members receive 20% off. Supplies, which include canvas, brushes and paints are included. 5:30 pm.

The Riot Comedy Show presents Jourdain Fisher

Since becoming a comedian at the age of 17, Jourdain Fisher has found enough success to keep from working at his family’s funeral home business. He has written for Viceland, 50 Central on BET and, most recently, The Tonight Show. Jourdain was highlighted as one of 2018’s New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and consistently headlines at clubs and colleges across the country. 7:30 pm (7:30 and 10 pm Saturday).

Da Camera presents SummerJazz

Da Camera returns to the Theater District for this festival, which celebrates jazz with a series of socially distanced concerts at Wortham’s Brown Theater. Festival headliners include legendary vocalist Dianne Reeves on Friday, Grammy Award-winning Dafnis Prieto Big Band on Saturday and star trumpeter Marquis Hill on Sunday. There is also a free show with Boomtown Brass Band in the Wortham’s Grand Foyer on Saturday afternoon. 8 pm (3 pm Sunday).

Saturday, August 21

AIA Houston presents 2021 Sandcastle Competition

For this annual competition, nearly 50 teams have their eyes and shovels set on winning the prestigious Gold Bucket Award. Firms begin months in advance generating ideas, developing designs and assigning duties. On the day of the event the teams, stretched along the beachfront, meticulously sculpt their piles of sand and work non-stop for five hours. The judging of the sculptures is rated on originality of concept, artistic execution, technical difficulty, carving technique, and utilization of the site. 10 am.

Waxing Gibbous: An Exercise in Care, Empathy and Healing - A Mixed Media Performance Piece by Kam Franklin

Waxing Gibbous is a mixed media piece that takes place 1,000 years from now in an afrofuturistic oasis entitled Homegirl Island. Here, blackness is safe. Blackness is protected. Blackness is celebrated. The installation is a reflection of the freedom, continued release of generational traumas, and a release of the bindings of the old world and its endless web of obstacles. The music performed will serve as tribute to the life lost on the road to peace. 1 pm.

Classic Albums Live presents Fleetwood Mac: Rumours

Classic Albums Live returns to recreate one of the best-selling albums of all time — note for note, cut for cut. A Miller Outdoor Theater favorite, Live lives up to its stellar reputation of performing hit albums exactly as remembered. Although Rumours is mostly known for its troubled production (like so many classic albums, it was basically co-produced by drugs), it’s one of the best-selling albums of all time and won the 1977 Grammy for Album of the Year. 8:30 pm.

Sunday, August 22

Houston Glass Club presents Vintage Glass & Antiques Show and Sale

The Houston Glass Club Show will be at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds this weekend. It’s one of the top-rated and respected shows in the United States, focused on vintage and antique glass and collectibles. The event will feature thirty of the nation's leading dealers and collectors specializing in high quality, prized vintage and antique glass. In addition, the event will also feature twenty dealers in general antiques and collectibles. 11 am.

No Rules in Life: Mr. Brainwash at Art of the World Gallery

This marks the return of Mr. Brainwash to Houston and highlights the gallery’s second individual exhibition with the internationally recognized artist. This solo show will allow viewers to admire the grandiosity of his mixed-media technique and experience multiple realms of emotions. Never-before-seen artworks will be on view, giving Houston a first look at some of the newest works created by Mr. Brainwash. On display through Sunday, October 31. 10 am (by appointment only Sunday).