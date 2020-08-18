Discovery Green glows with illuminating new light installation

A new installation has Discovery Green shining a little brighter. The downtown park has opened the Grand Allée, a new lighting project that makes its entrance more welcoming at night.

Created with 70 LED lights of various lengths that are suspended in the parks trees, the allée has been designed to evoke memories of the classic childhood game Pick-Up Sticks. Funded by a $300,000 grant from the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, the project is part of $13.3 million in renovations that include new trees, an updated playground, and expanded restrooms.



Since Discovery Green opened in 2008, downtown has seen a substantial increase in residents, and the area along Avenida Houston has become an entertainment destination with more restaurants such as Brasserie du Parc, Xochi, and The Rustic. All those nighttime visitors will benefit from the allée's improved lighting.

"These changes are drawing more visitors to enjoy the park later in the evenings," Discovery Green president Barry Mandel said in a statement. "Thanks to the generosity of The Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, we’ve been able take the next step in our park-wide improvement plan to increase security and ensure the park remains a well-lit and fun space for Houstonians at all times.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner opened the allée on Monday, August 17 with a live streamed performance by HSPVA grad and The Voice season 15 contestant Sarah Grace. It will be illuminated daily from dusk to dawn.